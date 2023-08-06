Saw Doctors’ star reveals ‘Bruce Springsteen’s security pointed his gun at me’

“We called to Bruce Springsteen’s house one afternoon. When his security man showed us his revolver, I left the tape of our first album, If This is Rock and Roll, I Want My Old Job Back, with him.”

The Saw Doctors and Lord Henry Mountcharles on a row boat in Slane in 1993

The Saw Doctors on stage at Shepherd's Bush Empire in 2009 in London. Photo: Redferns

Davy Carton and Leo Moran of The Saw Doctors at the old Tuam railway station. Photo: Ray Ryan

Google Maps says I am outside Leo Moran’s house in Tuam, Co Galway. If I am, I can’t see it. I park nearby and ask a man would he know where the guitarist in The Saw Doctors lives. He says it is just down the road and I can’t miss it. That may be true, but I’ve missed it, I tell him.

He looks at me like I’m the thickest sort of ignorant Jackeen and tells me to get back in my car and to follow him in his car.

Less than a minute later, he points out the window of his car at a house with no number on the front door. At this stage, Moran and the band’s manager, Ollie Jennings, are standing outside the front door because I have texted to say I am lost in Tuam.

Once inside the house, I notice Moran’s lovely partner, Eleanor, has set out a fancy lunch in the sunshine of the patio area. Smoked salmon, various meats, cheeses, brown bread, local bottled water and wine await us.

Sitting at the other end of the table is Davy Carton who, almost 40 years ago, formed The Saw Doctors, wearing a hat to protect from the sun.

Over the next three hours, there is nothing that can protect anyone at that table – partners, managers, children, a reporter from People & Culture – from splitting their sides with laughter at the tales that are told.

“On tour in England in 1988 there was six of us sleeping in the van,” says Moran. “We used to have to do our laundry in it as well. One day in Glasgow, we decided finally that all our sleeping bags needed a wash.”

“A person who shall remain nameless,” says Carton looking at Moran, “put them into the washing machine but forgot to put them in the dryer. So that night after the gig, the sleeping bags were soaking wet.”

“It was -1C that night in Glasgow,” says Moran. “Baltic!”

“And we had to go to sleep in wet sleeping bags,” says Carton.

Everyone at the table laughs. There is a cat running around the garden after birds, and I swear he laughed, too.

Moran recalls the exact words of comfort he said to the rest of the band as they settled in for an uncomfortable night: “Ah, sure, it will warm up.”

Carton laughs again at the memory: “It was like sleeping in a wet suit.”​

“We met The Fureys one time in America in 1992,” Carton goes on. “They were great craic. I remember it was f**king freezing out and Eddie Furey was on the phone to someone in Ireland, saying: ‘Ah, Jaysus, the sun is splitting the stones here.’

"His nose was shivering with cold as he said it. I met him in the bar afterwards and he said: ‘I always tell them that back at home to make them jealous.’”

“I remember we were at this little Irish festival in Switzerland and Séamus Begley, God rest him, was over there,” says Moran. “We were backstage at the end having a drink and there was this huge candelabra on the table with about 30 lit candles on it.

“Séamus got up and stood on the table and he did a song and dance with the candles all dripping down on top of him. It was amazing. And whenever Seamus’s name is mentioned, I picture him on the top of the table. It was pure craic, daft devilment.”

“Another time on a ferry to Scandinavia,” says Carton, “a busload of middle-aged people, who were a brass band from Sweden, starting playing on the deck of the ferry in the middle of the night – we got the guitars out and joined in with them. It was completely out of normality. Music did all that for us.”

An early promo picture of the band

Also sitting at the table is their long-term manager Jennings. “The heart of The Saw Doctors is the songwriting partnership of singer Davy and guitarist Leo – the two Tuam friends have written a bunch of well-crafted, catchy, songs that have stood the stood the test of time,” he says, name-checking ‘N17’, ‘Red Cortina’, ‘Never Mind the Strangers’, ‘Clare Island’.

“These are songs that have resonated over the past three decades with audiences in Galway, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, London, Boston, San Francisco and New York,” he adds.

“At the recent Galway Arts Festival gigs, there was a wide cross section of people,” he continues. “Parents with children, college students, couples, a few pensioners like myself; lawyers, doctors, pub owners, post office workers, bank staff, the Mayor of Galway, Mayo county footballers.

"Most people came because they have liked The Saw Doctors for years, and there were lots of young people who love the communal sing-a-long of anthems.”

Jennings, who was involved in Macnas in the mid- to late-1980s, met Moran when he joined Macnas on a Fás employment scheme. They subsequently shared a rented house in Salthill when Jennings was running the Galway Arts Festival.

As such, he had access to demo cassettes Moran and Carton were recording in Sun Street Studios in Tuam. Jennings included The Saw Doctors in the programme for the Arts Festival as he was a big fan of their songs.

In spring 1990 he was getting “a bit burnt out” running the Arts Festival for the last 10 years, and asked The Saw Doctors if he could work with them. When they said yes, he gave in his notice to the Arts Festival. He directed/produced his last Galway Arts Festival in July 1990, and decided to throw in his lot with a virtually unknown band.​

Moran remembers going to America for the first time with the band in 1991.Their first gig was in Canton in Massachusetts, put on by Tommy McGann, “who has died since”, says Moran. “It was out in the middle of nowhere, but to bring our music across the Atlantic was amazing.”

“The gig in Tramps in New York was bananas,” says Carton. “You hear the phrase, ‘people were hanging off the rafters’, but I swear to God there were fans hanging out of the rafters at our first gig in New York.”

Were the band in wet sleeping bags after the gig? “No,” says Moran. “We were staying in my cousins’ out in New Jersey. We called to Bruce Springsteen’s house one afternoon. When his security man showed us his revolver, I left the tape of our first album, If This is Rock and Roll, I Want My Old Job Back, with him. I said to the security guy, being cheeky: ‘My wife loves your show!’”

Carton: “You were the bravest of all of us. You went up the driveway to his house on your own until the security stopped you.”

Moran: “Springsteen famously told a story of climbing the wall of Graceland trying to meet Elvis Presley. So I thought he can’t complain if we did that.”

“At least we went in the front gate!” laughs Carton.​

The Saw Doctors at the Meteor Ireland Music Awards in 2008

They have just come back from a small tour of America which was well-received. Jon Pareles, of The New York Times, noted in his review of the gig at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on July 7 that The Saw Doctors offer “wistfulness, humour, and small-town nostalgia. The songs are of regular guys who are more likely to be romantic also-rans than to find bliss.

The Washington Post’s Geoffrey Himes said Carton and Moran “lionized Ireland’s ‘N17’ in much the same way Bobby Troup once celebrated America’s ‘Route 66’”.

Himes added, tellingly, that Carton and Moran “are smart enough to balance the romance of the road with an acknowledgement of the price it demands. In ‘To Win Just Once’ they have crafted an anthem for losers of the world, and in ‘Same Oul’ Town’, they have mixed affection and frustration in their portrait of their provincial hometown”.

You have to not be afraid of being a bit of an eejit in front of people. I’m not afraid of that

Having taken a five-year break from the road, they toured late last year in England – sold-out shows in London’s Brixton Academy, the Manchester Apollo, and Glasgow’s Barrowland – followed this summer by the American shows, the Glastonbury festival and two sold-out Big Top concerts at the Galway Arts Festival. There’s talk of going back to America next year to play bigger venues and record some new music.

“You have to not be afraid of being a bit of an eejit in front of people,” says Moran. “I’m not afraid of that.”

Where did that come from? “My uncle, who just died at 94, Martin O’Brien,” he says.

“He was a drag artist in the 1940s. They used to do shows in the cinema in Tuam. The cinemas didn’t have to pay tax on their earnings if they included a live show on the night of the film. My uncle loved acting. He acted in Austria. He used to dress up as Carmen Miranda with the grapes. His mother used to say to him: ‘You can’t go out with your belly showing!’ He was great fun. He moved to New York.

“His mother, my grandmother, was a playwright. She used to write plays and poetry. So for me to be writing poetry was kind of natural. So there was a bit of thespian in that side of family. I was the Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland once,” he goes on.

“It was right and fitting because he was f**king mad as a hatter,” laughs Carton.

They are some double-act, like two characters out of a book by Pat McCabe.

“I remember you from school,” says Carton to Moran of CBS in Tuam. “You were a good few classes behind me at school.”

Carlton is 64 years of age. Moran is six years his junior. “So, we wouldn’t have been best friends.”

“We used to be playing soccer in the yard,” says Moran.

“It’s amazing how you try and kick a ball now and you think: ‘Oh, God. The muscles don’t work.’ Then you realise when you were a kid you were at it all day every day.”

"They started to get to know each other from afar when “the punk thing” happened in 1976. “Johnny Rotten’s father was from Tuam,” says Moran. “So Tuam had a punk connection.”

“I knew Lydon’s grandmother,” says Carton. “I remember her being on a bike. Do you know the High Nellies? Going up and down Drummartin Road.”

Carton was born in London. “It was in Islington where Johnny’s family were from. I asked my mam in later years, did you meet Johnny Rotten? She said she knew his mother. She seen her going to the shops with her four little kids. He must have been one of them. “

Carton moved back to Tuam in 1963 when he was three with his mother and two brothers. “Dad stayed on for another four years. He was working on the building sites and sending the money home. What was Tuam like back then? We had nothing to compare it to.”

He is a Tottenham FC fan. “I liked Jimmy Greaves and because he played for Tottenham I followed them. We lived out in the country, a bit outside Tuam, and mammy got one of the aerials in 1970 and the World Cup was on. I remember watching a grainy World Cup from Brazil. And all the neighbours were around in the house to watch Pele.”

“We hadn’t BBC in Tuam,” says Moran. “So we hadn’t Match of the Day until later. We’d go to the pub down the road. They had a colour television.”

He adds that there were two cinemas in Tuam. “I remember going to see The Shining and being afraid to walk home. I was 14.”

“I remember going to see Jaws with the oul’ fella,” says Carton. “That was tough going as well. He was shocked.”

“Do you remember when they started showing midnight movies at the cinema?” asks Moran. “That was bananas. It was like midnight mass. Everyone in the place was drunk out of their head.”

What did they show at the midnight movies? “Cowboy films. Bruce Lee films. There wouldn’t be a dustbin safe in town after a Bruce Lee film with fellas doing karate kicks.”​

I love the independence of a band. It’s community arts at its purest. People get together and they make up a few songs and they buy a guitar and an amp

At the age of 13, Moran went with two friends to see The Boomtown Rats on New Year’s Eve in Leisureland in Galway. He was “converted forever” about music and the excitement it could bring to a room.

In 1979, Moran went to see local new-wave band Blaze X at the youth club in Tuam. The fella he used to play football in the yard with – Davy Carton – was guitarist in the band along with charismatic frontman Paul Cunniffe.

“I thought, ‘Jesus this is the kind of thing I’m going up to Galway to see coming from abroad and here it is in Tuam!’ I was 15. I was their biggest fan.”

“We were singing songs about love or we’d always have a dig at the police,” says Carton. “‘The f**king police!’ was the three word chorus of one song.

"The guards come into the scout hall one night and two of them were having a look around and we starting playing ‘Police’. That was in 1980. In all fairness, Cunniffe had a particular hatred for the cops. He died in 2001. He was an amazing character.”

The Saw Doctors and Lord Henry Mountcharles on a row boat in Slane in 1993

In 1981, Blaze X broke up. Carton, who was married at 22 and had a son at 25, was working in a local factory making parts for weaving looms. One night Moran called up to see him at the house.

“He had this enthusiasm about him. He said, we can’t leave the songs behind... why don’t we do something together,” says Carton. They started writing. One night, after a few cans of beer they wrote four songs in a row – ‘It Won’t Be Tonight’, ‘That’s What She Said Last Night’, ‘Why Do I Always Want You?’ and ‘Red Cortina’. “That ended up on The Saw Doctors’ first album.”

What inspired Moran to call over that night? “I just thought it was a shame that all these songs that I loved weren’t going to be heard by anyone ever again.”

“The band kind of fell together,” says Carton, who was initially the backing singer next to main singer Mary O’Connor. Their first gigs were in the Imperial Hotel and the Man of Aran in 1986. The name was inspired by a friend who worked at the local saw mill and called himself a ‘saw doctor’, although his actual job was sweeping up sawdust. They picked it as a joke, and somehow it stuck.

“Tuam has a great tradition of people making up things,” says Moran. “We have Tom Murphy leading the way for us to make up plays. Making up songs is a lot easier than making up plays.”

“The big thing for me was when we went out playing the songs and people were loving them and singing along,” says Carton. “I thought there’s something here – and I don’t know what it is.”​

Michael D Higgins and wife Sabina with Leo Moran and Davy Carton in Galway. Photo: Andrew Downes

They moved to Galway in 1987, did a residency in The Quays. Mike Scott came to one of the gigs and asked them to support The Waterboys on their Irish tour starting in Cork City Hall. “That was scary,” says Carton. “I forgot the first line of the first song ‘That’s What She Said Last Night’. By the time the tour reached Sligo, Scott asked us to join them on tour in the UK in the Spring of 1989.” Davy had to leave his job at the factory.

“My third son Christopher was christened on the Thursday and I was over in Kilburn with the lads on the Friday and started a six-week tour with The Waterboys in our little van.”

“We had a great stroke,” recalls Carton. “After we finished our gig, we’d go into the crowd and see if we could meet someone that might let us crash in their house. Or they might throw a party and, ‘get The Saw Doctors back to the house to sing a few songs’. We go back and lie on the couch and go asleep. I remember one night at a party in Stirling one of us was lying behind the couch while someone else slept on top of it. We were so knackered.”

“I love the independence of a band,” smiles Moran. “It is community arts at its purest. People get together and they make up a few songs and they buy a guitar and an amp and eventually they get a van.”

Scott produced their first single ‘N17’.

“Mike drove us hard. We had 17 versions of it. Mike sang backing vocals on it. It didn’t do much. We were just glad to have a single out. The next single ‘I Useta Love Her’ was played by Larry Gogan on 2FM. It went to No 1 in Ireland for nine weeks in September 1990. “People were suddenly mad looking for us,” says Carton. “Everyone wanted us on their radio or TV shows.”

“We were in demand everywhere,” says Moran. “Brendan Gleeson introduced us onstage at the New York Fleadh,” says Carton. “It was brilliant to have an oul’ hero of mine do that.”

For the next 25 years, they played “at least a hundred gigs a year”, according to Carton, around Ireland, England, Europe and America.

What does he think the legacy of songs like ‘N17’ and ‘I Useta Love Her’ will be?

“I think those songs will go on forever,” he says. “I wouldn’t be arrogant about it but I think ‘N17’ has gone into folklore. I think that song is going to be sung still in a hundred years’ time.”​

The Saw Doctors play two sold-out shows in their hometown on August 19 and 20. There’ll also be a performance at the Electric Picnic on September 3, plus three nights at the Olympia in Dublin on October 14, 27 and 28