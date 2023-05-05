Sarah McInerney rules herself out of Late Late role as field is blown ‘wide open’

‘Though the prospect of grilling young children over their toy choices every December would be enticing, I let RTE management know a couple of weeks ago that I wouldn’t be throwing my hat into the ring’

Sarah McInerney confirmed she 'wouldn't be throwing my hat in the ring' Photo: Gerry Mooney

Primetime host Sarah McInerney will not be taking over the helm of the Late Late Show, with the field for Ryan Tubridy’s replacement now blown ‘wide open.’

Taking to social media today, the RTÉ current affairs presenter wrote:

“I’d like to confirm that I’m not taking over The Late Late Show from either Ryan Tubridy or James Cordon. Nor have I sought Waystar from Logan Roy.

“Though the prospect of grilling young children over their toy choices every December would be enticing, I let RTE management know a couple of weeks ago that I wouldn’t be throwing my hat into the ring.

“There’s an election coming, maybe next year. Prime Time and Drivetime will be at the centre of RTE’s coverage. Like all political nerds, I can’t wait.

“Ryan Tubridy has done an exceptional job at the helm of The Late Late Show. I’ll really miss him on Friday nights, and I wish his successor the very best of luck.”

It follows Claire Byrne’s decision to also rule herself out of the race, which Ryan said this morning was a “smart decision”.

Ryan's time is up

While acknowledging that it’s a “strange” thing for him to say, Tubridy said today that his fellow broadcaster “did the right thing”.

He described her statement in which she cited her young family as the key reasons behind her decision as “classy”.

Tubridy, who will host his final show on Friday, May 26, said the role is one that requires you to be switched on from the moment you leave your house in the morning.

He noted how he is regularly photographed while out in public. The 49-year-old was also recently filmed in a shop by an individual who targeted him over the Late Late Show’s coverage of the Covid pandemic.

"Claire made a really smart decision,” he said while telling his radio listeners of the pitfalls of the job which he has held for 14 years.

Speaking this morning on RTÉ Radio 1, he said: “I think Claire was right.

"I’ve been thinking an awful lot in recent days about what the last 14 years have meant and one of the things is it’s the best job in showbiz and it’s the most difficult job in showbiz.

“I think that’s why a lot of people are circling it going, ‘I’m not sure I want that in my life’.

“You’ll be criticised a lot and you will be photographed constantly when you’re out and you’ll be filmed when you don’t want to be filmed. It is a new world order, do you want that in your life?

Newstalk’s Ciara Kelly spoke about the field has now been blown wide open.

“But also, there is a narrative in the papers today of, does anyone want the Late Late Show?

“Miriam has ruled herself out of it, Claire Byrne has ruled herself out of it, it’s almost - and I don’t like this narrative by the way - it is almost like it is a ‘toxic job’,” she said.