Sarah McInerney denies using ‘Friends method’ to treat jellyfish sting

RTÉ presenter Sarah McInerney had a hilarious response to getting stung by a jellyfish while on holiday.

The broadcaster is taking a break from her RTÉ Radio 1 show to soak up the sun in Antibes, France and has been documenting her trip on Instagram.

Earlier this week, she revealed that she had received a nasty jellyfish sting while having a dip in the sea and her followers flooded her inbox with treatment recommendations.

A number of people suggested that Sarah take the plunge and urinate on her forearm as they had seen this done on an episode of Friends.

The 1997 episode The One With the Jellyfish sees Monica (Courteney Cox) get stung by the sea creature after the gang headed to the beach for the day.

Joey (Matt Le Blanc) remembers a segment in a Discovery Channel documentary that suggested peeing on a jellyfish sting to make the pain go away but Monica soon realises she can’t reach her sting.

Joey then steps up to the plate but gets stage fright and can’t go through with the act, so Chandler (Matthew Perry) is forced to do it instead.

And while the famous scene was mentioned to Sarah dozens of times after she was stung, she informed her followers that she did not try the unconventional method out for herself.

“Thanks to everyone who recommended the ‘Friends’ method of treating this,” she wrote.

“No I didn’t try it. And no, apparently it doesn’t work”.

Sarah also took to her Instagram this week to share a stunning selfie before heading on a night out in Antibes.

In the snap, Sarah posed in front of a mirror wearing a matching ruched blue top and skirt.

The Galway native flaunted her incredible figure in the gorgeous outfit as her natural curls bounced on top of her shoulders.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: “After a hard day reading books on the beach, we’re hitting this beautiful town for some French food and cocktails”.