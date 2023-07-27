Sarah Jessica Parker buys Charleville cheese and ‘smells the turf’ in Donegal

"Seen (sic) the colours. Touched the tweed. Had the tea. The perfect York cabbage. So we did. So it was. Till’ next time.”

Sarah Jessica Parker filming And Just Like That last March. Photo: Jose Perez

Sex in the City star Sarah Jessica Parker has “smelled the turf” and shared snaps of her wine on offer in a Supervalu in Donegal with her 9.3 million followers.

The actress’ food shop included some cabbage, Charleville cheddar cheese, salami and pickled gherkins.

She also showed followers the wine selection on offer in the shop, including her own Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker brand.

“Photos really. They never quite capture it. And there is always more. And you should have SEEN it,” she said.

"Had a bite. Smelled the turf. Watched the sea. Heard him talking. Cooked the chop. Buttered the spud. The new spud.

"Seen (sic) the colours. Touched the tweed. Had the tea. The perfect York cabbage. So we did. So it was. Till’ next time.”

Supervalu shared a heart emoji in the comments section, writing: “SuperValu and SJP, the crossover you never knew you needed.

"We are delighted you enjoyed your trip.”

One fan commented: “I’m just glad your wine was on offer.”

Another added: “I love being from Donegal and love it even more because my icon loves us.”

One shared: “You have captured the essence of us and condensed the memories of every Irish person - thank you Sarah. Slaínte until the next time.”

Others added that they had to do a “double take” when the realised the Hollywood star was shopping in a Supervalu.

"Love that SJP is just as good of a writer as Carrie,” one said. “Love your posts and love that you had a wonderful time! Happy Thursday my friend!"