Saoirse Ronan will be ranked No. 1 actor by future generations, claims new poll

The Lovely Bones star was nominated for Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird and Little Women, although she has yet to win an Academy Award.

Saoirse Ronan will be ranked as one of the greatest actors ever by future generations, according to a new opinion poll.

The Irish star came top of the list likely to become the new Meryl Streep in a poll by BuzzFeed.

The showbiz website named “35 Actors Who Have Given Such Great Performances, People Think We'll Consider Them Some Of The Best Actors Ever Someday.”

And they named the Hanna star as the No. 1 choice, ahead of her pal and frequent collaborator Timothée Chalamet.

The website said it had no doubt that the 28-year-old would win an Oscar one day after being nominated four times already.

The Lovely Bones star was nominated for Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird and Little Women, although she has yet to win an Academy Award.

She starred in two of those films, Lady Bird and Little Women, with Chalamet.

He came in second place ahead of Zendaya in third, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in fourth and Florence Pugh in fifth. She too starred in Little Women alongside Ronan and Chalamet.

The rest of the top ten were made up of The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan, Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon, The Boys’ Jack Quaid, and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer.

Other in the top 35 included The Batman’s Paul Dano, Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, Spiderman Tom Holland, Annie Murphy, Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Robert Pattinson Sydney Sweeney, Eva Green, Lily James and Adam Driver.

BuzzFeed said it had asked which actors are so amazing they will be considered the very best one day, “the next generation of Meryl Streeps, Denzel Washingtons, and Viola Davises, where 20+ years from now, we'll be talking about how incredible they are.”