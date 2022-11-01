Saoirse Ronan to star as recovering addict in hotly anticipated new film ‘The Outrun’
The Irish actor has been cast in the movie adaptation of ‘The Outrun’ – a bestselling memoir by Amy Liptrot
Saoirse Ronan is set to star in a highly anticipated film as a recovering addict, fresh out of rehab.
The Irish actor has been cast in the movie adaptation of ‘The Outrun’ – a bestselling memoir by Amy Liptrot.
A first look at the film shows a blue-haired Ronan looking stoic as Rona, who returns to the wild Orkney Islands of Scotland after a decade away.
The Oscar-nominated star is diving into the role as a recovering addict, battling with past memories as she returns home.
The publisher of Amy Liptrot’s memoir describes the book as a story of how her life “was shaped by the cycle of the seasons, birth and death on the farm, and her father’s mental illness, which were as much a part of her childhood as the wild, carefree existence on Orkney.”
Set to be directed by Nora Fingshedt, the movie is looking at a release date in 2023.
Saoirse topped a poll in June to be the most likely to be ranked as one of the greatest actors ever by future generations.
Buzzfeed named Ronan alongside long-time collaborate Timothée Chalamet as likely icons.
The website said it had no doubt that the 28-year-old would win an Oscar one day after being nominated four times already.
The Lovely Bones star was nominated for Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird and Little Women, although she has yet to win an Academy Award.
She starred in two of those films, Lady Bird and Little Women, with Chalamet.
He came in second place ahead of Zendaya in third, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in fourth and Florence Pugh in fifth. She too starred in Little Women alongside Ronan and Chalamet.
The rest of the top ten were made up of The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan, Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon, The Boys’ Jack Quaid, and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer.
Today's Headlines
'unbelievable' | Sister of boy left with shocking injuries in Cork hit-and-run appeals for driver to come forward
LATEST | Gerry Hutch seen leaving Jonathan Dowdall’s house on motorbike week after Regency shooting, court told
Spooktacular | Maura Higgins and Laura Whitmore among Irish celebs with incredible Halloween costumes
grim discovery | Gardaí investigate after man (25) found dead with suspicious head injuries outside Monaghan hotel
Guilty plea | Dubliner solicited man to murder couple after discovering intimate online messages with wife
Going to bat | Barry Keoghan shares adorable snap of baby son Brando dressed up as Batman for Halloween
derogatory | Bishop of Kerry apologises for priest’s sermon attacking gay and transgender people
Murder trial | Teen ‘went for the jugular’ with knife when he stabbed mother-of-two in Dublin, court hears
'gambling problem' | Man who falsely registered as father so mums could get Irish passports for their kids is jailed
head injury | Irishman (61) dies in hospital two weeks after alleged gang attack in New Zealand