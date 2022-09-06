Saoirse Ronan reveals how she was once held as a child by Brad Pitt on movie set

‘My mission is to make sure his children also know that I was held by Brad Pitt as a child’

Saoirse Ronan has revealed how she was held as a baby by none other than Brad Pitt.

The Irish actress had been brought onto the set by her father Paul who was filming The Devil's Own with Pitt in the late 1990s. “I hope he doesn't get weirded out by this... that I've spent years telling people that he held me as a child,” she joked in an interview eight Elle.

“My mission is to make sure his children also know that I was held by Brad Pitt as a child.”

The actress is starring in 'See How They Run' alongside Sam Rockwell, David Oyolewo and Adrien Brody.

The murder mystery features Ronan as an ambitious police officer who is paired with a seasoned detective played by Sam Rockwell.

Joining Ronan and Rockwell are David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Adrien Brody, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Reece Shearsmith and Harris Dickinson.

The scene of the crime in the 'whodunnit' murder mystery comedy is a theatre showing London's long-running production, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap.

Ronan who shared all of her scenes with Rockwell forged a friendship off screen too with the Oscar-winner.

“He's the best,” Roman. Told the magazine. “I'd only heard wonderful things about him as a person. He's just one of the most exciting actors that we have. I had the best time working with Sam Rockwell, he feels like a proper friend now.”

Ronan’s co-star Shearsmith has previously said his most prized possession is part of The Wicker Man, signed by Sir Christopher Lee.

When asked if she had kept a memento from one of hr previous movies, Ronan reveled that she was gifted a copy of Little Women after shooting Lathe movie version alongside Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen and Timothée Chalamet.

“My favourite thing that was given to me was a copy of Little Women but by Jo March because there's a whole sequence at the end of the movie where she gets her book published,” Roman added. “I have a copy of it and Jo's name is underneath the title which is very special.”

See How They Run is in cinemas from September 9.