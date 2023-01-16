Samantha Mumba joins Jane Seymour filming crime drama Harry Wild in Dublin
She follows in the footsteps of fellow Irish star Amy Huberman in appearing on the show.
Samantha Mumba (39) has revealed she has joined the cast of crime drama Harry Wild alongside ex Bond girl Jane Seymour (71).
Filming for the second season of the hit TV show is reportedly underway in Dublin, where Samantha has posed outside her trailer.
"Day one done!! #Harry Wild,” she wrote on Instagram.
The grinning snap of the singer also reveals her character’s name: Paula Kenny.
She follows in the footsteps of fellow Irish star Amy Huberman in appearing on the show.
The murder mystery follows Dublin lecturer Harriet ‘Harry’ Wild (played by Jane Seymour) who has recently retired but can’t resist interfering in the police cases of her detective son.
Fans and followers of Samantha have congratulated the star on the casting, with one writing: “Amazing, can’t wait to watch.”
Another said: “We love to see it!!”
"Welcome home,” fellow Irish star Amanda Brunker wrote.
"Yay!! How exciting!!” another cheered in the comments.
Read more
Amy Huberman stars as leading lady Jane’s daughter-in-law on the show.
Taking to Instagram at the close of the last season, Amy said: "Okay, I’m married to Jane now, soz Bod it’s been gorge.
"Almost wrapped on #HarryWild, had just a lil part but had a LOT of fun doing it and was really so lovely to go out and play with such fab peoples I don’t live with after a billion and a half yonks in lockdown and making a small human baby person and clearing my sock drawer etc etc etc.
"Thanks for being a rocking onscreen Ma-in-Law @janeseymour #Harrywild @acorn_tv."
The close-knit cast quickly became firm pals during filming for the last season.
“Amy and Brian became my best friends, and I was part of their family. I hung out, played with the kids, helped with the cooking. Amy really took me under her wing, and I feel like she’s a younger version of me,” Jane told Sunday Life Magazine.
Today's Headlines
SINISTER PLOT | Dubliner who attempted to hire hitman to murder wife’s online friends is jailed
Battling On | Charlie Bird shares ‘bit of good news’ about health in positive update
Sickening | Wicklow man who broke into ex’s home and beat her in 19-hour ordeal jailed for seven years
big mum-ent | Samantha Mumba joins Jane Seymour filming crime drama Harry Wild in Dublin
Jailed | Retired Kildare bus driver stole €100k from Credit Union leading to its closure
Concern | Gardaí issue public appeal to find two teen girls (13 & 14) missing from Meath
Horsing Around | Man tests positive for cocaine and cannabis while driving horsebox in Kilkenny
suspended sentence | ‘Troubled’ girl who was 13 years old when first caught with child porn avoids jail
Latest | Prosecutors in Gerry Hutch trial hope to close case on Thursday, court told
Court of Appeal | Rapist given ‘extraordinarily lenient sentence because he can’t speak English’, court hears