Ryan Tubridy’s cousin says presenter was thrown ‘under the bus’ by RTE

Comedian David McSavage was speaking after it emerged that his cousin received €345,000 more over the last six years than was publicly disclosed.

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy speaks to the press outside his Dublin home on Friday afternoon. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Ryan Tubridy’s cousin has said that the former Late Late Show host was thrown “under the bus” as public outrage over the RTÉ payments scandal continues.

Comedian David McSavage, whose real name is David Andrews, was speaking after it emerged that his cousin received €345,000 more over the last six years than was publicly disclosed.

“He’s had a very good run and I’m sure he will continue after this to have a very successful career,” he told the Irish Mirror.

McSavage said that Tubridy was thrown “under the bus” or “used as a scapegoat” but added that he doesn’t feel any empathy for the presenter.

“It’s not like he’s going to be homeless, you know, in a month or something. I think it will blow over,” he said.

When asked if he believes Tubridy should donate his controversial secret salary to charity, he agreed that it would be “an awesome thing to do”.

McSavage also called for the eradication of TV licence fees after being convicted and fined in 2016 for not having a TV licence.

"Why should the licence fee pay for fat salaries? We should have a subscription service instead,” he suggested.

"RTE needs to feel fear. I don’t pay the licence fee – there needs to be a revolution. RTE needs an electric bolt up their a**e to get things moving over there.

"I don’t think RTE appreciate the licence fee money because they don’t have to work for it."

The 56-year-old continued: “There doesn’t seem to be any consequence to failing at RTE. If I fail as a comedian I won’t get rehired or get more money.

"It’s like RTE is dead and on a life support system. F**k this licence fee, let’s do a subscription service if people want RTE... that’ll make [them] competitive.”

It comes after a Sunday Independent poll revealed that the vast majority of people believe the RTÉ executive board as a whole bears most blame for the secret payments scandal.

Just 7pc blamed Tubridy himself while 4pc cited his agent Noel Kelly as the source of the issue, according to Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks.

Public anger at those responsible for the day-to-day running of RTÉ stands in stark contrast to the 12pc who singled out former director general Dee Forbes as bearing most of the blame.

She resigned after it emerged she had misled the RTÉ board over the payments. A further 4pc of those polled were either not sure or not interested.