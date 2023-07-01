Ryan Tubridy to remain off air next week as Late Late Show run to be shortened

Ryan Tubridy to remain off air next week, with Oliver Callan to host The Ryan Tubridy show

RTÉ has confirmed that Ryan Tubridy will not be returning to his radio show next week.

And the broadcaster also confirmed that the forthcoming season of The Late Late Show fronted by new host Patrick Kielty will be nearly two months shorter than in previous years.

Tubridy has been off air “for editorial reasons” since the scandal over extra undislosed payments to the presenter emerged last week.

Quizzed on whether Tubridy would return to the airwaves in the foreseeable future, an RTÉ spokesperson said he would not be returning to presenting duties on The Ryan Tubridy Show on Radio One next week, but would not be drawn on whether his absence would last longer than that.

"RTÉ has legal obligations under the broadcasting legislation, that its editorial output must be objective and impartial. In circumstances where matters related to the presenter are of public interest and controversy, it is not appropriate for the presenter to be on air,” the spokesperson said.

They also confirmed that comedian Oliver Callan would continue to fill in for Tubridy next week, and that they would provide an update on Tubridy’s return next week.

The broadcaster also provided clarity on the length of the autumn season of The Late Late Show, which will be fronted by Tubridy’s replacement, Patrick Kielty.

On Thursday, Northern Irish comedian and broadcaster Kielty revealed details of his contract with RTÉ, saying he would be paid €250,000 for three seasons of 30 episodes each, plus an initial fee of €20,000 for preparatory work on the show.

Patrick Kielty. Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph

However, he has waived expenses of €50,000 and will cover his own accommodation and travel costs.

The last season fronted by Tubridy was 36 episodes, six episodes more than the 30 in Kielty’s contract, and RTE says recent seasons have run from 35 to 37 episodes.

As he would be paid pro-rata for additional episodes, this raised the prospect of him being paid an additional €58,000, as reported this morning by Independent.ie

However, this evening, RTÉ confirmed that the next season would only run to 30 episodes – nearly two months shorter than previous seasons.

Ryan Tubridy received €515,000 from RTÉ in 2022. This was higher than the €440,000 originally stated by the broadcaster, and also covered his radio show.

The Friday night chat show typically finishes on the last weekend in May for its summer break and returns at the end of August or start of September for the winter season.

Tubridy’s last season as presenter of the show, which finished on May 26, contained 36 episodes.

In his statement on Thursday, Kielty said: “I genuinely hope this helps clarify things going forward. I can’t wait to get started.”

RTÉ bosses have confirmed Kielty’s contract to present the show has been signed by both sides.

RTÉ interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch said Kielty had recently been informed of the impending issue around Ryan Tubridy’s pay.

“As soon as we were aware as an exec board, he was warned it was coming,” Mr Lynch said.

Mr Tubridy announced his decision to step down as host of the chat show in March after 14 years.

Following news of his departure earlier this year, then Director General Dee Forbes said she would consider mixing up the format of the Late Late Show following Tubridy’s exit.

Leisure company Center Parcs' sponsorship of Tubridy's radio programme has been paused, RTÉ has confirmed.

Following reports in The Journal, RTÉ confirmed on Friday that Center Parcs would not be renewing its sponsorship deal of Tubridy's programme.

It also said that the current sponsorship of the radio programme has been paused since last Friday.

"Center Parcs confirmed, via their agency Core, on June 20 that they did not wish to renew their sponsorship of The Ryan Tubridy Show," RTÉ said in a statement.

"The current sponsorship has been paused since Friday 23rd June and the current sponsorship contract will expire on August 28."