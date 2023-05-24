Ryan Tubridy surprises fans at Laois café ahead of final Late Late Show

The departing host of The Late Late Show paid a visit to Stradbally Fayre Café and Foodhall on Wednesday.

Ryan Tubridy at Stradbally Fayre Café and Foodhouse this week. Photo: Stradbally Fayre Café and Foodhouse/Facebook

Ryan Tubridy delighted customers and staff at a Co Laois café by popping in for a cup of coffee this morning.

The departing host of The Late Late Show paid a visit to Stradbally Fayre Café and Foodhall on Wednesday.

Ryan was a big hit with the baristas and caffeine aficionados as he posed for photos and selfies during his visit.

Sharing photos of the RTÉ star’s visit on their Facebook page, the Stradbally hotspot wrote: “Another celebrity in the cafe. Main man of the moment Mr Ryan Tubridy.

“Thank you for all the entertainment over the years. He will surely be missed”.

It comes after Ryan joked that Halloween actor Jamie Lee Curtis “killed” him by accident when she shared a farewell tribute to him online, which was misinterpreted by some concerned fans.

The Oscar winner shared a photo of herself posing with the Late Late Show on Instagram ahead of the host’s final night on the job this Friday.

“Hey @instatubridy YOU WILL BE MISSED! Thank you for the light you brought so many!” the 64-year-old wrote.

Some of her followers were alarmed by the post and began to send their condolences to Jamie Lee as they were unsure what had happened to Ryan.

“Oh no, so (sorry) for his family’s loss,” one person wrote, before another cleared things up, saying: “He’s not dead? He just left the Late Late Show”.

“Copy. Have no clue who he is, glad he is ok though,” the original poster replied.

Another admitted: “I had to do a bit of research because I thought he passed away. But he’s just no longer hosting a late-night talk show. Even if I’m not familiar with the series or the host, this was still a lovely tribute to his time there.

“She sent a very nice Instagram post saying, ‘we’ll miss you and sorry you’re gone’, and this kind of thing.

“And there was confusion then because people with no idea who I am, that is to say pretty much all of her followers, were going, ‘oh is he okay?’

“So, essentially, she killed me,” he laughed.

“Jamie Lee Curtis kind of killed me by accident. It was death by kind adventure.

“So, this person got on to the comments and said, ‘oh no, I’m sorry for his family’s loss.’ And an Irish person got involved and said: “He’s not dead, he just left the Late Late Show.”

“All cleaned up and tidied up in the course of a few messages.”