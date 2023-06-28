Ryan Tubridy scandal: Eamon Dunphy asked RTÉ to cut €300k fees by 10pc – ‘I was paid too much’

Eamon Dunphy has said he asked to take a 10pc pay cut from RTÉ following the economic crash because “I was paid too much”, as he said former director general Dee Forbes was being made a “patsy” by the broadcaster’s board over the Ryan Tubridy pay scandal.

Dunphy, who said he was earning around €300,000 between his soccer punditry and his radio show with the national broadcaster in 2009, told The Tonight Show on Virgin Media One he rang up then-DG Noel Curran and told him he wanted a pay cut because “sometimes you need to do the right thing”.

The programme was discussing the scandal in which former Late Late Show host Tubridy was paid an undeclared extra €345,000 by RTÉ over a number of years.

Tubridy has been taken off radio presenting duties since the revelations, and Ms Forbes resigned on Monday.

RTÉ yesterday released most of a review by consultants Grant Thornton on the matter, saying in a statement that Ms Forbes was the only executive at the national broadcaster who had all the information to know it had published incorrect salary figures for the star.

It said she was “directly involved” in aspects of underwriting an agreement with Late Late Show sponsor Renault for payments to Tubridy.

The sponsor made one payment of €75,000 in exchange for personal appearances by Tubridy, however when it ended the deal due to Covid, RTÉ made two more payments for subsequent years instead, in line with the deal agreed with the star.

It means that in 2022 alone, Tubridy earned €515,000 from RTÉ not the €440,000 previously stated.

Broadcaster and journalist Dunphy outlined his own decision to take a pay cut at the height of the recession to Tonight Show presenter Kira Doherty.

“In 2009, I thought i was being paid too much and I rang Noel Curran, who was the head of RTÉ at the time and I said ‘I want to take a 10pc cut’, which was €30,000. And I took it, because I was looking all around me in my family and at my neighbours at the suffering. I thought it was too much,” Dunphy said.

The pundit (77), who now hosts his own podcast, The Stand, said he was earning about €300,000 from the broadcaster at the time.

“I had the radio programme, which was doing very well, and the football, but it was too much in my opinion,” Dunphy said.

Dunphy pointed out that Tubridy was earning more than €700,000 in 2011, before he took a 30pc pay cut.

Dunphy added: “The point I’m making is this – sometimes you need to do the right thing, because as everyone knows, you’re nothing as a high earner, as a personality... As a journalist, you work for the people, without the trust and affection of the people... and that’s what I did.”

Tubridy has apologised for not questioning why the published figures were different to those actually paid to him.

Dunphy continued that his own €30,000 pay cut multiplied over five or six years was “quite a sum of money”, adding: “The reason I make that point is not to make myself look good, but to contrast this grubby little stroke, at a time of Covid when people were absolutely losing their jobs, their businesses and everything, with my attitude”.

He went on to heavily criticise RTÉ’s executive board, which is headed by chairperson Siún Ní Raghallaigh, for laying all the blame for the scandal with Ms Forbes.

"Dee Forbes is being used here as a patsy,” he said.

"The executive board are the people who make the programmes, who hire the talent, and who decide what the talent is paid. It then goes up the line to the DG, and as a high earner I know this, and they almost always sign off on it. That’s the way it works.”

On this point, the presenter pointed out that RTÉ has said that Ms Forbes led the negotiations on the renewal of Tubridy’s contract.

Asked if he had sympathy for anyone involved in the controversy, Dunphy said the only people he had sympathy for were the ordinary workers of RTÉ.

“RTÉ are not going to come clean,” he concluded. “The Government and the minister [Arts Minister Catherine Martin] must represent the people on this matter. If they don’t, they should be out of office.”