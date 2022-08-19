Ryan Tubridy says there is no escape from fans as he is recognised all over the world
Ryan Tubridy has said he has “no escape” from fans as he is recognised by people all over the world.
The 49-year-old broadcaster told RSVP Live that he has been noticed while on holiday abroad.
"I was in Iceland, and a guy went, ‘Tubs, welcome to Reykjavik!’ I’ve gone to some strange countries and there’s just no escape.”
"The Late Late Show is quite a thing,” he continued.
“New York is hilarious, I’ve been to New York and in the subways, I get, ‘What are you doing here Tubs?’ I’m actually okay with it and I love my job so it’s fine."
The radio presenter said he was delighted to visit Iceland in June after wanting to visit there for some time.
"I had been reading all these creepy Icelandic crime stories and I wanted to go and see that, so I did," he said.
"I also went to the west of Ireland, surprise surprise."
Tubridy has been trying to travel a lot more to make up for the Covid-19 pandemic.
"I made a promise to myself after the pandemic finished I said I’m going to travel and I’m travelling and I’m enjoying it," he said.
"I found the pandemic very heavy going, like everyone else, and I want to see the world and I want to run."
