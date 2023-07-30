Ryan Tubridy says Sinéad O’Connor offered him ‘safe haven’ during RTÉ scandal

"She told me that sometimes bad situations were really just visits from ‘God in a hoodie’ whereby you think you’re being mugged but there’s a higher purpose – beautifully Sinéad!”

Ryan Tubridy has opened up about his unlikely friendship with the late Sínead O'Connor, and how their relationship grew closer with each appearance she made on The Late Late Show.

Writing in The Irish Times, Tubridy recalls his last conversation with O’Connor, which occurred at the height of the recent RTÉ scandal, where she offered a "safe haven" to him.

"Two weeks ago, I was in Clifden escaping from reality when my phone rang. It was Sinéad – ‘Jesus man, what the f**k is going on?’ – and so began a very long chat about life and the universe," Tubridy wrote.

"She told me that sometimes bad situations were really just visits from ‘God in a hoodie’ whereby you think you’re being mugged but there’s a higher purpose – beautifully Sinéad!

"I won’t go into more detail but she understood darkness, she understood loyalty, she understood family and she understood love."

She went on to offer Tubridy her spare bedroom in her London flat.

"She offered me her spare room in the new flat if I needed a safe haven, but more importantly she offered kindness."

Tubridy remembered O’Connor fondly saying that even though she was "insanely rock'n'roll," and he "was pretty much the opposite of that," their friendship grew during several appearances over the years alongside him on The Late Late Show.

"There was always a pre-show smoke around the side of the building, an innocuous spot that Late Late Show house band MD Jim Sheridan and I renamed The Sínead O'Connor Suite (she loved that)," Tubridy said.

"Then there was the reverence for her among the other guests and crew, who always knew that a Sinéad night was a special one.

"With every appearance on the Late Late, our unlikely friendship grew. Thoughtful text messages, bawdy WhatsApp memes and occasional phone calls became part of our “thing”.

Speaking about the type of person O’Connor was, Tubridy recalled an appearance she made on The Late Late Show in 2019.

"On the first Late Late of the 2019 season (pre-Covid), we invited members of the Irish frontline services on, as a celebration of the best of Ireland.

"Sinéad was in her dressing room with her sister, and we were chatting away until she stopped and asked could she meet the frontline personnel, and so off we went to the studio and she shrank into herself, a little overwhelmed by the admiration and appreciation shown to her by the people she had wanted to admire and appreciate. Sinéad had that effect."

Tubridy went on to compare O’Connor the ancient Greek figure Cassandra, who was a Trojan priestess dedicated to the god Apollo and fated by him to utter true prophecies but never to be believed.

"It’s hard to see it now in the light of her death but Sinéad got a hard time for many years probably because she was misunderstood," he said.

"In recent years I’ve taken to comparing her with the ancient Greek figure of Cassandra, who told everyone what was going to happen but was dismissed as a crank, only for her predictions to come true without fail.

"What a frustrating place to be and yet there she was, warning us about the myriad dangers that faced, and face, us as a society."