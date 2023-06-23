Ryan Tubridy says he is ‘disappointed’ at RTE decision not to allow him on radio next week

The former Late Late Show presenter took aim at RTE as unions hold emergency talks in Montrose

RTE star Ryan Tubridy has broken his silence and taken aim at his employer after a dramatic 24 hours that saw the Director General Dee Forbes suspended.

“Further to my statement yesterday, I wish to respond to issues in the last 24 hours arising from RTÉ’s accounting treatment and publication of payments made to me between 2017 and 2022.

“RTÉ’s accounting treatment and publication of payments made to me between 2017 and 2022 contained serious errors. While I have no responsibility for the corporate governance in RTÉ or how or what they publish in their accounts, when my earnings were published I should have asked questions at the time and sought answers as to the circumstances which resulted in incorrect figures being published.

"I didn’t, and I bear responsibility for my failure to do so. For this, I apologise unreservedly.”

He continued: “For the avoidance of doubt, all my earnings from RTÉ have at all times been included in my company’s accounts that were prepared by my accountant and filed with the Companies Registration Office and all my taxes are up to date. My filed accounts with details of these earnings have previously been reported on in the media.

Ryan Tubridy with the suspended Director General Dee Forbes

“At the centre of all of this is trust. The trust of colleagues in RTÉ and the trust of a great many people who listen to my show. To them: I wholeheartedly apologise for my error of judgement.

“Separately, it has been reported that I did not take a pay cut over the last number of years. This is simply not true. Over the period of my contract with RTÉ, I have been asked to take several reductions in salary and I did. Indeed, between 2012 and today, my pay from RTÉ was cut by approximately 40 percent.

“I also wish to respond to suggestions that this issue had some bearing on my decision to step down from hosting the Late Late Show. It did not.

“Finally, I am disappointed that RTÉ has decided that for editorial reasons I should not broadcast my radio show next week. I look forward to returning to the radio show, a job I love, as soon as possible and I hope my listeners and my colleagues appreciate my sincerity on this.”

The shock press release came as the NUJ announced they held emergency talks in Montrose with its members to discuss the revelations regarding secret payments to Ryan Tubridy. The meeting was chaired by Emma O Kelly, Chair of the Dublin Broadcasting Branch of the NUJ.

After a heated discussion the following statement was unanimously agreed and adopted: "NUJ members in RTÉ remain committed to the core principles of public service broadcasting and to the highest standards of ethical journalism.

“The revelations of undisclosed payments to Ryan Tubridy and the secretive arrangement with a third party threaten to undermine the trust which is the cornerstone of our relationship with the Irish people.

“Members are angry and dismayed at the failure of the Executive Board to address the grave concerns of staff and the decision by management to refuse all media interviews.

"RTÉ should be a model of best practice in regard to employment, corporate governance, industrial relations and public procurement. The concept of secret third-party contracts and special arrangements is incompatible with the concept of public service broadcasting.”

The RTE branch of the NUJ further went on to say: “We are calling for the RTÉ Executive Board to make themselves available to RTÉ programmes and other media to address the very many questions that need answering.

We want to know who signed off on these secret payments and who knew about them. We want those responsible to be held to account.

“We welcome the new announcement of an independent enquiry. We want its scope to be broadened to include wider issues relating to renumeration, including pensions and perks.

“We also want an end to what members see as a culture of secrecy surrounding pay, pensions and perks at the organisation. We want an independent examination of RTÉ’s use of third-party agents acting on behalf of a select group and the appropriateness of such relationships in a public broadcasting organisation."

Emma O Kelly said today’s NUJ meeting was the largest held in recent memory at the broadcaster. Members spoke of how devastated, ashamed, betrayed and angered they are.

Miss O’Kelly revealed: “’Our members have worked extremely hard to earn and maintain the trust of the Irish public. That trust is something we value and respect hugely.

“They are devastated to see the hard-earned goodwill of the public undermined as a result of this scandal. We will continue to do our jobs to the best of our ability, and that includes holding RTÉ to the same standards that the public expects of any publicly funded body. We demand that our viewers and listeners are treated with respect, and we want that respect extended also to staff at RTÉ.”

More as it comes in...