Ryan Tubridy receives adorable letter from 7-year-old who ‘loved’ The Toy Show
Young Jay from Wexford told Ryan: ‘The Toy Show makes me so happy’
Ryan Tubridy has shared the heart-warming ‘thank you’ note he received from a 7-year-old after The Late Late Toy Show.
The host took to Instagram to make his followers’ Friday morning with the adorable letter, describing it as “one of the many, thoughtful and kind letters I received this week from the next generation”.
Young Jay from Wexford drew a little Christmas tree on his note to Ryan.
"Dear Ryan,” it begins. “My name is Jay and I am 7 years old.
"I am writing this letter to say well done doing such good work on The Toy Show. I loved it.
"The Toy Show makes me so happy. I stayed awake for all The Toy Show this year.
"The part with you singing was my favourite and when you were in the aeroplane it made me laugh.
"Maybe some year I might be on."
The sweet letter was signed off with: “Love Jay from Wexford xxx.”
The “aeroplane” that Jay mentioned was a hit with many who watched the show last week.
Aron Gibbons was one of the stand-out stars of the annual TV extravaganza.
Ryan introduced Aron as, “our captain, from Westport, Co. Mayo, six-year-old Aron Gibbons” before he burst onto the set to massive rounds of applause as he declared “welcome back Ryan!”
Dressed as a pilot in full uniform and pulling a wheelie case behind him, Aron certainly looked the part and knew all the terminology.
Asked why he loved planes, Aron said it was because they were very interesting and of course they fly, “which is very cool”.
“No liquids,” Aron declared as Ryan set off the security alarms.
The Late Late Toy Show raised just under €3.5 million for its annual charity appeal.
This year, viewers in Ireland and around the world followed the fun down the yellow brick road as Ryan Tubridy and the young stars of the show put an ‘Ozsome’ spin on “the most magical night of the year”.
