Ryan Tubridy posts video of Vespa he received from U2

Ryan Tubridy has posted a video showing him whizzing down a road on the red Vespa he was gifted by U2 on his final Late Late Show appearance in May.

The former RTÉ broadcaster was gifted the luxury Italian moped by Bono, which was brought out live on air by comedian PJ Gallagher as a “parting gift” following the end of his 14-year tenure as host.

The U2 frontman, who gifted Gay Byrne a Harley Davidson on his final appearance as host, labelled Tubridy as more of a “mod than a rocker” in a video message when the Vespa was handed over.