Ryan Tubridy “on a high” after final stint as presenter of The Late Late Show

Repro Free Ryan Tubridy on his departing gift from U2 on the series finale of The Late Late Show. Picture Andres Poveda

Repro Free: 26/05/2023 Ryan Tubridy react to message from Paul McCartney pictured on the series finale of The Late Late Show. Picture Andres Poveda

Ryan Tubridy was “on a high” after completing his final stint as presenter of The Late Late Show on Friday night.

Speaking to the Sunday World yesterday, Majella O’Donnell, who was a guest on Friday’s show, revealed that the TV host affectionately known as Tubs spent time afterwards meeting and thanking people – including many who had gathered outside the studio.

“You could see that Ryan was on a high, he was very happy,” Majella says. “He came out with a big smile on his face and said, ‘This is what freedom looks like!’

“You could see that of course he’s very proud that he has done the Late Late for all those years, but you could also see that he was excited for the next chapter in his life.

“I mean, what a great time to do it, just turning 50 and with 14 good, successful years under your belt. Now he’s heading off into the future and who knows what will happen.

“Ryan was very emotional at times during the show, and he was trying to hold back the tears as well after the show when he was talking to the audience. His family were there and he was saying how much they had sacrificed for him being on the show.

“You could see how much he loves his daughters and the very tight relationship he has with them. I think he’s really looking forward now to having the time to do things with them.

“People think he just works on that show on a Friday night, they don’t realise the work that goes into the Late Late Show.

“Ryan is also a very private person, really, and I think he’s now looking forward to being a little less out there, more anonymous and not as much in the public eye getting slated as everybody in the public eye gets at some stage.”

Repro Free: 26/05/2023 Ryan Tubridy pictured on the series finale of The Late Late Show. Picture Andres Poveda

Majella, who has been a guest on the Late Late many times during Tubridy’s reign, famously had her head shaved live on the TV show in September 2013 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I’ve always liked Ryan and, as I said on the show, it became very personal for me with the head shave because Ryan was so supportive.

“He helped me to do it and helped me to get through it and allowed me to believe that if I didn’t want to do it I didn’t have to, which then gives you the freedom to say, ‘Well, now it’s OK.’ He was just brilliant with me.

“He’s very good with people, whether it’s the President of Ireland or an ordinary person in the community, an adult or a child, he can relate to them all.

“He’s just a big kid himself as well and that’s probably why he managed The Toy Show so well.”

Repro Free: 26/05/2023 Ryan Tubridy pictured on the series finale of The Late Late Show. Picture Andres Poveda

Majella told how, in a cruel twist, John Maher, the hair stylist who shaved her head on the show that night, died from cancer in 2020.

“John was a very close personal friend of mine from Thurles, where I come from,” she says.

“He was a perfectly healthy young guy in his early 40s that night he shaved my head on the Late Late Show.

“Little did we know what was coming down the line for John himself. He died the day before his 50th birthday. It was very emotional when he passed.”

On a lighter note, Majella laughed as she recalled Tubridy’s excitement in the studio when his music hero Paul McCartney appeared in a video tribute. “He was like a kid at Christmas,” she says.

And Majella admits she thought it was a joke when she heard that U2 were giving Tubridy a Vespa as a gift, despite having presented Gay Byrne with a Harley-Davidson when he retired in 1999.

Repro Free Ryan Tubridy on his departing gift from U2 on the series finale of The Late Late Show. Picture Andres Poveda

“I was standing in the wings and PJ Gallagher’s wife said to me, ‘PJ is coming in on a Vespa.’

“I thought this was a joke, I thought there was going to be a big bike behind it,” Majella laughs. “But it was brilliant because, as Ryan said, ‘I’m not a Harley guy.’”

Majella admits that she had been expecting “a big hooley” after the show as the guests included a trad supergroup that featured stars such as Moya Brennan of Clannad, Sharon Corr of The Corrs and Sharon Shannon. “They came in to RTE about nine and they played together until about 11pm in the Green Room, because they weren’t on till the end of the show.

“I thought, ‘Great, we’re all going to go back to the Green Room after the show and there’ll be a big session, but the musicians all packed up and went home.

“Ryan stayed around thanking everyone and doing meet and greets, but he had said in advance that he wasn’t making a big night of it after Friday’s show as his 50th birthday party was the following night with family and friends.”