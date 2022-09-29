Ryan Tubridy lashes out at scammers using his face to swindle people

The RTÉ presenter has repeatedly had his picture plastered on ads for cryptocurrency.

Ryan Tubridy has pleaded with radio listeners not to fall for online ads that say he has invested in cryptocurrency.

He called the creators of the ads touting Tubridy as a cyrpto investor “clowns” when speaking on Thursday.

The Late Late Show presenter said he is “fed up of the fake stuff happening on the internet still” as he was hit with “30 different people” bringing the scam ads to his attention.

"My face shows up going, ‘Tubridy talks about his Bitcoin,” he told listeners.

“I don’t know what Bitcoin is!”

According to Extra.ie, Tubridy admitted the guest who appeared on his show to talk about cryptocurrency had no success in educating the host. “Despite his most valiant, articulate efforts I pretended to you the listener that I understood him just so we could all go home!” In his radio "rant,” the broadcaster wanted to make it clear that it was the last straw for scammers.

"So, whoever, whatever creatures in whatever basement in whatever country, or parts of this country, are cobbling together these things and sending them out them, would you stop lads? Because it’s fake news.”

The RTÉ presenter has already threatened legal action against scammers using his face for ads.

In March, Tubridy told listeners that “the Internet is alive and thriving with scams and financial cruelty to people who are vulnerable.”

It feels like “whack-a-mole” trying to get rid of the false advertisements, Tubridy said.

"They're clever, they use a screengrab, it looks professional, we're trying to get rid of them. What I don't like about these gangsters is that they're stealing. People have lost millions in crypto fraud.”

Disgusted that his face and name were potentially catching people in scams, he said that he “might not be that far behind” fellow RTÉ star Miriam O’Callaghan in taking a case to the courts.

A number of fake ads appeared on Facebook declaring the broadcaster had quite Prime Time to promote skincare products. Fans had seen the alleged endorsements and bought the product.

"I only went to lawyers because I was desperate,” she said outside court upon winning an apology from Facebook.

The TV and radio star said she took action to protect her reputation but also “to make sure that there was some kind of new tool introduced, so other Irish people did not have to go through what I went through.”