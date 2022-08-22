Ryan Tubridy has the ‘best time’ visiting Toy Show star Adam King in Cork

The broadcaster promised the young boy that he would visit him in the Rebel County almost two years ago during his appearance on the Late Late Toy Show in 2020.

Ryan Tubridy had a sweet reunion with Late Late Toy Show star Adam King at his family’s home in Cork on Sunday.

The broadcaster promised the young boy that he would visit him in the Rebel County almost two years ago during his appearance on the Late Late Toy Show in 2020.

He was unable to make the trip before now due to the pandemic but has finally been able to share a real life hug with Adam, who has brittle bone disease.

Documenting the heart-warming moment on Instagram, Ryan told his 188,000 followers: “We have landed in Cork, and nearly two years ago I promised I would visit a little friend of mine and I couldn’t for ages and ages, and it’s going to happen today.

“As a matter of fact, it’s going to happen now…”

The TV presenter then shared a video of him lifting Adam up in the air in a sweet embrace.

“It took two years but we got there, coffee, cake and a hug from Adam,” he captioned the post.

Ryan also shared some snaps from their afternoon, which included him having cake with the eight-year-old, jumping on the trampoline in the garden, and jokingly stealing Adam’s medals.

Adam’s family later posted a group photo of them and Ryan posing outside their house.

They captioned the post: “So great to see you today Ryan Tubridy – thanks so much for calling to see us on your trip to the people’s republic of Cork!”

In another post, they added: “Thanks so much Ryan @RyanTubridyShow for visiting us today in #Cork. We ate cake, bounced on the trampoline & tried not to vomit.

“Ryan & Adam have become such good pals since the @RTELateLateShow #LateLateToyShow & today was a wonderful reminder of that. The best time.”