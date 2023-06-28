Ryan Tubridy disputes RTÉ’s claim his contract has ‘come to an end’

RTÉ released the statement this morning that negotiations over a new contract were on hold after the presenter quit his role as host of the Late Late Show.

Ryan Tubridy is disputing a statement from RTE that his contract ‘has come to an end’ the Irish Independent understands.

Mr Tubridy’s previous contract with RTÉ began in July 2020 and was set to end in March 2025.

“Ryan Tubridy stood down from the Late Late Show in May. RTÉ has written to his agent that the contract including all arrangements therein has come to an end,” the statement said.

“Negotiations had commenced regarding his radio responsibilities. Those negotiations have been paused as with all negotiations as per Board statement.”

However, a source close to Mr Tubridy told the Irish Independent he does not believe that his contract is terminated and plans to contest that assertion by the national broadcaster.

“We reject the suggestion that the contract is terminated. The precedent is when contracts change like this and when one element, be it TV or radio goes, that the contract is amended to reflect the change, but it is not terminated.

“We will be making that very clear to RTÉ. We believe it’s black and white,” the source added.

Meanwhile Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has slammed RTÉ’s statement yesterday for pinning the blame for the secret cash fiasco on former director general Dee Forbes.

“We do not believe that the former DG Dee Forbes was the only person with knowledge of these events,” Mr Varadkar said speaking in the Dáil during Leaders Questions.

Tubridy was not paid an exit fee and the “earnings he received were what he was contractually entitled to”, the RTÉ Board Chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh will tell the Oireachtas Media Committee.

She will also apologise to TDs and Senators on the Media Committee for “simply untrue” information the State broadcaster provided previously to politicians.

Mr Varadkar said RTÉ’s timeline of four weeks for investigating other payments to Ryan Tubridy between 2017 and 2019 was also not satisfactory.

The executives should explain why it should take four weeks, he said. “I don’t understand that.”

He repeated that it currently appeared only one of the station’s top 10 earners received a “clandestine payment.”

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty told the Dáil it “simply isn’t credible” that RTÉ’s top brass did not know of a sweetheart deal for Ryan Tubridy.

More than half the board had knowledge of the negotiations, Mr Doherty suggested.

“RTÉ completed a secret deal, and an elaborate plan to cover it up,” he said.

The Taoiseach said the revelations had shaken public trust, although the vast majority in RTÉ “would have known nothing of this and certainly did not benefit in any way.”

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said all in the Oireachtas was “still in the dark” over the situation following the RTÉ statement.

She offered solidarity to the RTÉ employees who had spoken so eloquently of “their sense of betrayal and breach of trust.”

It was unbelievable, as RTÉ Education correspondent Emma O’Kelly had said, that someone earning €440,000 needed to get more money, and to get it in secret, she said.

Pearse Doherty said RTÉ had delivered selective information about hidden payments to Ryan Tubridy and asked RTÉ around the issues at the heart of this fiasco.

“It leaves more questions than answers. And reading the RTÉ statement, you'd be led to believe that Dee Forbes was the only person who knew. But that's simply isn't credible.

“More than half the executive board had knowledge about the commercial contract, at a time of pay cut for workers and when people were struggling to pay the annual licence fee during that cost of living crisis.

“In order to falsely portray that Ryan Tubridy was taking a pay cut, RTÉ created that sweetheart deal and an elaborate plan to cover it up,” Mr Doherty said.

“RTÉ top brass knew that there was a separate sweetheart deal in place between RTÉ executives and Ryan Tubridy’s agent hidden from the public.

“This sweetheart deal involved Renault paying Ryan Tubridy €75,000, but this would be reimbursed by RTÉ through a separate account.

“Ryan Tubridy would also attend private events of Renault while RTÉ would pick up all of the costs.

“We now know that it was the commercial director which negotiated with Renault this side deal. She was the person who agreed with Ryan Tubridy’s agent that the invoices would be paid through the barter account.

“She organised the payment through the barter account, and none of this would be known and we were just to read the RTÉ statement.

“The fact is that RTÉ executives knew that this contract was being negotiated. RTÉ’s chief financial officer, the director of content, the director of audiences, all had some knowledge about these negotiations.

“Many of them knew about the commercial arrangement between Ryan Tubridy and Renault, bizarrely underwritten by RTÉ.

“The former director general was responsible. There's no doubt about that.

“But she wasn't the only one with knowledge of taxpayers’ money spent without recourse to the Board, to the Oireachtas, to the minister or to the taxpayer.

“And this at the heart of it is public money. We've got to get to the bottom of this quickly.”

The former host has been removed from air this week for editorial reasons while the situation unfolds.

In a statement on Friday, Tubridy said he was “disappointed” by this decision.

“I look forward to returning to the radio show, a job I love, as soon as possible and I hope my listeners and my colleagues appreciate my sincerity on this,” he said.

He apologised “unreservedly” for not asking questions or seeking answers as to the circumstances which resulted in incorrect figures being published.

He added: “I didn’t, and I bear responsibility for my failure to do so.”

Mr Tubridy stood down as host of the Friday night chat show in May following 14 years at the helm. He first announced his decision in March.

This comes as the Oireachtas Media Committee hearing is due to take place at 1.30pm today where RTÉ officials are set to answer questions about the arrangements of undeclared payments between 2017 and 2022.

The national broadcaster issued a statement yesterday where it claimed that only former director general Dee Forbes could have known that publicly declared pay figures for the star were understated.

Ms Forbes, who resigned from her post on Monday, will not attend today’s Dáil committee, citing health reasons.

She will also not attend Thursday’s hearing of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the Tubridy payments scandal.

Ms Forbes, through her solicitors, has told the committee that she is under medical care.