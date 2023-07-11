Ryan Tubridy details ‘7 untruths’ in RTÉ pay scandal as he calls controversy his ‘darkest hour’

Former Late Late host insists looming scandal had nothing to do with him stepping back from show

Ryan Tubridy says seven untruths have been told about him and his RTÉ payments.

The former Late Late Show host takes aim at RTÉ management in his opening statement to the Oireachtas committee’s ahead of meeting with the PAC and the media committee today.

Mr Tubridy says the seven untruths circulating are as follows in detail:

“The first untruth is : The claim that I did not take a pay cut from RTÉ in 2020.

“This is not true. I took a 20% pay cut from RTÉ in my 2020-2025 contract. That’s it. I took a 20% pay cut from RTÉ. I am obliged to do 205 Radio shows and 38 live 2-hour Late Late Shows under this contract.

“I am an independent contractor. I get no pension or entitlements from RTÉ. Under the terms of my contract I am allowed to do additional work outside of RTÉ. I stress that there is nothing morally, ethically or legally wrong with me or any independent contractor doing additional work for another client outside of RTÉ.

“But to be clear- I took a pay cut from RTÉ of 20% in 2020 for each of the five years of my contract, at a cost of €525,000 to me over the length of that contract.

“The second untruth is: The suggestion that my decision to retire from the Late Late Show was prompted by this whole debacle?

“This is not true. I was not aware of any of this debacle when I decided to retire from the Late Late Show

“I made my initial decision to leave The Late Late Show almost a year ago. Around this time, I mentioned it to those closest to me, my family and my agent. They were surprised, very surprised to say the least.

“I explained to them that, among other things, I had left a lot on the studio floor after Covid. I was burnt out and exhausted – like so many people in the country. I turned it over in my mind over a few months, but by the time I got to January, I was absolutely certain of my decision. I was convinced that it was time to go.

“There is ZERO connection between my departure and this very raw situation of recent weeks.

I informed management on March 13th of this year. I first became aware of the Grant Thornton review in May – some two months later. Even then, I had no inkling of the bombshell which was to come when RTÉ released their statement on June 22nd.

“The third untruth is: That I was covertly or secretly ‘overpaid’ by RTÉ. This is not true. I was not overpaid by RTÉ at any point. I fully accept I am very well-paid but I was paid fully in accordance with my contract, which my agent negotiated openly, honestly and in good faith. There are no over-payments.

“There are RTÉ’s under-declarations – which we challenged them on back in 2020– and there are RTÉ’s over-declarations of what they actually paid me in 2020 and 2021. This has caused justifiable anger among my colleagues. I understand their anger. The upshot of RTÉ’s inaccurate declarations is an impression that I have been less than honest. This is not the case.

“The fourth untruth is: That I was aware that RTÉ were trying to conceal payments to me This is not true. I was not aware that RTÉ were concealing payments to me. RTÉ acknowledge this in their statement of 27th June 2023 when they stated that Grant Thornton had made no findings against me.

“The fifth untruth: That there was a secret agreement with Renault that I tried to conceal.

“This is not true. But not only that; it absolutely beggars belief. I had a separate commercial agreement with Renault – the basis of which was that I would make public appearances and perform roadshows for them. The work that I have done for Renault is all over social media. The suggestion that this was secret just makes no sense.

“The sixth untruth: That RTÉ’s underwriting of Renault’s payment obligations was a secret.

“This is not true. RTÉ’s underwriting of Renault’s payment obligations was NOT a secret. As the documents we have prepared for you today show, and as my agent will explain in more detail,

“RTÉ committed in February 2020 to provide this guarantee in the early stages of contract negotiations around my 2020-2025 contract. This is unequivocally confirmed in an email dated 20 February 2020 from Breda O’Keeffe to my agent. It was copied to other members of the executive board, the DG and RTÉ’s solicitors’ office. Everyone in RTE who needed to know knew. (You’ll find this on page 10 of the booklet of documents provided to you this morning).

“Far from being secret, it was well known.

“Finally the 7th untruth: That I did not ask RTÉ about their under-declarations of my earnings when they released the 2017, 2918 and 2019 earnings on the one day, January 20th 2021?

“This is a question I did not ask at that time, and one I should have asked. I fully accept that.

“Let me explain: at the end of my 2015-2020 contract, my agent advised me that I was entitled to a €120,000 payment, that has been variously called a loyalty, end-of contract or exit payment.

“I did not invoice for that payment. I did not pursue the payment and I did not receive any payment. The documents provided to you today bear this out. In my simple view, I had foregone a €120,000 payment- not taken it. BUT because of how RTÉ reported that decision in their accounts, the narrative of the last 3 weeks has been that not only did I take this payment but that I somehow contrived to hide it. I reiterate; I actually waived my entitlement to this payment, and I didn’t receive one cent of it. I hid nothing. I had nothing to hide,” he added in his opening statement.

Mr Tubridy says he has "become the face of a national scandal; accused of being complicit, deceitful and dishonest."

"I think that [RTE] statement of June 22nd was very unhelpful in this regard. The full truth was concealed. I take full responsibility for not asking more questions back on January 20th , 2021 when the figures for 2017, 2018 and 2019 were released. I take responsibility for that. This has been my darkest hour both professionally and personally. I know the same is true for my agent and friend, Noel Kelly and his family," he says.

In his opening statement to the Dáil Public Accounts Committee, Mr Tubridy says "given the events of the last 3 weeks, there is a lot that I wish and need to say".

"My aim is to help correct and clarify some very serious matters and I will be relying on my agent Noel Kelly to go through the figures and provide greater detail. I want everybody here today to understand that the figures and statements presented by RTÉ over the last few weeks in relation to my remuneration have created a fog of confusion over what I was paid and when I was paid, what I knew and when I knew.

"Full transparency and disclosure on RTÉ’s part would have avoided this. I am here to do one thing and one thing only: to set the record straight and to call out some untruths. There are 7 material untruths which I would like to address," he says.

Meanwhile, Mr Tubridy’s published salary for the years 2020 and 2021 by RTÉ is still wrong, according to Noel Kelly.

The agent will tell TDs at the Public Accounts and Media Committees today in a series of marathon sessions that the Renault deal underwriting the broadcaster’s guarantee to pay €75,000 was “known widely” within the RTÉ executive board.

RTÉ restated Mr Tubridy’s salary for the years 2017 up to 2021. However, the figures for 2020 and 2021 are “wrong”, Mr Kelly will tell politicians.

“Just last month, on the 23rd of June RTE published new figures. Effectively they restated figures for payments to Ryan in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and added in declarations s for figures paid to him in 2020 and 2021.

“Bizarrely, the figures they declare for both 2020 and 2021 are wrong. In both years they overstate the amount they paid Ryan.”

Mr Kelly will say for 2020, the overstatement is €62,536 and for 2021 the overstatement is €83,381.

“So clearly RTE is still struggling with these declarations,” he will say.

The agent to the stars will also say that RTÉ has given the impression that the executive board did not know about the €75,000 guarantee.

“RTE has tried to portray the guarantee as a decision given late in negotiations on a Zoom call by Dee Forbes without the awareness on the part of the executive board.

“Clearly that is not correct. The decision was taken early by RTE and was known widely within the executive board of RTE.”