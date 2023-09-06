Ryan Tubridy continues his London odyssey as he meets Irish ‘Supervet’ Noel Fitzpatrick

Tubs, who has been taking off time off to explore the city, has already been snapped meeting Piers Morgan

Former Late Late host, Ryan Tubridy, is continuing his London odyssey where has now been pictured hanging out with Irish ‘Supervet’ Noel Fitzpatrick in the British capital.

Tubs, who has been taking off time off to explore the city, has already been snapped with Piers Morgan.

In a new image posted on Instagram, the ex-RTE man said he “loved catching up with Noel Fitzpatrick in London last night” who he declared was a “super guy, a super human and a super vet”.

Yesterday, English broadcaster Morgan posted an image of the pair on X which he captioned: “The sacked presenter club! Great to see Ireland’s biggest TV star Ryan Tubridy in London today, and excited to see what he does next.

"RTE’s loss will definitely be someone else’s gain,” Piers wrote.

Ryan has also posted a number of short videos on his social media, where he could be seen in the ‘Shake Shack’ burger joint in Covent Garden.

“So simple. So unfussy. So delicious. Not available in Ireland,” Ryan wrote, as he gobbled down a cheese burger with cucumber, salad, fries and cola.

The Dubliner posted from inside a book shop also.

“Daunt Books…The most beautiful bookshop in London,” he said, wearing a pair of shades and a blue shirt outside the store.

Ryan also filmed himself outside ‘The Tintin store’, a merchandise venue completely devoted to the famous literary character.

"How can you possibly not want to go in here? Another hidden gem in London,” Mr Tubridy said. He also pointed out the fact it was a balmy 24 degrees in the English capital.

Ryan finished up in RTE after Director General Kevin Bakhurst was disgruntled with the wording of Tubridy’s statement welcoming the findings of a second Grant Thornton financial report.

Ryan then wrote “a new dawn, a new day, a new beginning,” on Instagram, alongside a video of the sea.

It was revealed earlier this year how the Britney Spears' hit Toxic was written about Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick.

Dr Noel is the star of Channel 4's Supervet, an insight into the highs and lows of working at a veterinary practice and has spoken previously about not having time for relationships due to a busy work schedule.

But back in the 2000s he dated the song's co-writer Cathy Dennis.

According to Pop trivia site Pop Bitch: "The man who inspired the Britney Spears track Toxic was someone that the song’s co-writer Cathy Dennis had been dating in the early 00s, who broke up with her in 2003: Noel Fitzpatrick".

They added it's unlikely that pop fans would have known who Noel was at the time of the song's release, "unless you had a sick spaniel".

Last year, Fitzpatrick spoke of his loss after his beloved mum Rita passed away at the age of 92.

Rita was well-known to viewers of Fitzpatrick’s hit TV show as her son regularly talked about her and told how he often flew back to his family home in Laois to visit her.

Supervet Noel also lost his father Sean, who he described as his hero, who died in 2006 after collapsing on the family farm.

The previous year, he was devastated when his beloved pet dog Keira passed away.

Noel is best known for being the star of The SuperVet, as well as pushing the boundaries of treatment available to animals.

Throughout his career, he’s developed ground-breaking surgery including fitting the world’s first bionic leg on a dog.

But, his love of animals first began in his childhood growing up in Ireland.

In a previous interview, Noel opened up about his past and got emotional when reflecting on his relationship with his late father.

When Noel was a child he often helped out his father, Sean, who was a farmer.

As a small boy, Noel’s job was to count the sheep at night which he credits as the spark for his love of working with animals.

Chatting to Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the veterinarian looked back on his youth and his relationship with his father.

When Lauren asked if Noel was close with his father, Noel replied: “He was a great man in many ways.

“But, he was never one to say ‘you did alright there’ or to concentrate on anything material."

Noel continued: “I remember he only ever actually gave me one thing material in my whole life. I’ll remember it forever.

“It was my birthday and he walked in with a box with a Timex watch in it and he just gave it to me and he said ‘just use your time wisely’.

“That was the thing about him you know, he would say the most profound things.

“Having said that, he was a man of few words and it wasn’t until I left home to make my home in Great Britain and before he died that I really asked him some big questions and we bonded a little bit,” he revealed.

However, Noel confessed he did have one regret about his relationship with his father.

“I feel sad though because we never had the chat you know. We never really had the ‘What’s this all about, Daddy?’ chat,” Noel admitted.

“But it sounds like he knew you loved him,” Lauren said, with the veterinarian replying: “Oh I think so, yes.”