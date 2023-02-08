Ryan Tubridy coached by ‘amazing’ Kellie Harrington ahead of 5k run

The broadcaster is preparing to take part in the Operation Transformation 5k run through Phoenix Park next Saturday.

Ryan Tubridy has revealed that Kellie Harrington helped coach him ahead of his first 5k run.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show this morning, he admitted that he wasn’t a seasoned sprinter but we got “slightly caught out” by the Operation Transformation crew and was roped into taking part.

“I haven’t run since I was about 11 or 12 and probably from somebody. And since then, it hasn’t happened,” he explained.

“So, I managed to get the hell out running for the first time ever. It is a very alien concept, but it’s been good, and I've practiced several times.”

To get in shape for the race, he enlisted in the help of his friend Kellie Harrington, who advised him on how to steady his pace and fix his form while running.

“In fairness to her, and I hope she doesn't mind me saying, but my mate, as she is now, Kellie Harrington came out for the first one and we did a quick 5k run, which I never thought I would be able to do in my life,” Ryan told listeners.

“And she said, ‘First of all – slow the hell down. Wait! Relax your shoulders, steady as she goes. Breathe in if you’ve got a stitch’.

“I said, ‘Can we walk now? I’ve done enough. That was fun.’ She goes, ‘Oh no. You don’t walk now, you keep going. We didn’t come all this way for you to start walking.’”

The 49-year-old said Kellie was an inspirational mentor and has even changed his opinion on running.

“If you're going to have somebody by your side as a mentor, she was amazing. I've done it, ever since, a few times now and I'm really enjoying it.

“It’s been good. It balances out the pints,” he joked.