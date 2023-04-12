Ryan Tubridy asks fans to send love to Saoirse Ruane after tumour setback

This week, Saoirse’s mum Roseanna announced that the young girl has suffered another cancer diagnosis after a new tumour was found in her chest.

Saoirse Ruane with her mother Roseanna on the Late Late Toy Show in 2020. Photo: RTE

Ryan Tubridy has asked his radio listeners to show their support for Late Late Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane after family shared a heart-breaking update on her health.

The 11-year-old stole the hearts of the nation back in 2020 when she appeared on the annual festive RTÉ special and spoke about having her right leg amputated after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

This week, her mother Roseanna announced that Saoirse has suffered another cancer diagnosis after a new tumour was found in her chest.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio One show on Wednesday, Late Late Show host Ryan - who is leaving the presenting gig at the end of next month - gave a shoutout to the Galway girl as he wished her and her family well.

“Let me say good morning to Saoirse, my friend, who is sitting in her car now, heading to Dublin with her family,” he said.

“She’s probably going, ‘Oh, my goodness, what the hell is he doing? He’s embarrassing me!’

“I just want to wish her every bit of love and happiness and hopefully news is good and that you are well and minded and loved and looked after, as I know you are.”

The broadcaster then called on his followers to send their love to the brave girl by posting some personalised cards out to her house.

“If you are off this week for Easter and if you want to make a card for Saoirse, it’s very easy.

“Just make one and send it to Saoirse Ruane, Kiltullagh, Co Galway, and it will land on her breakfast table.

“I think she would like that. Lovely to talk to you Saoirse,” he added.

Saoirse’s mum Roseanna shared the news about her daughter’s recent diagnosis in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday.

She said the diagnosis came as a shock as “Saoírse has been in great health and looks better than ever”, but a recent check-up in Crumlin revealed the heart-breaking diagnosis.

“To say we’re devastated just doesn’t cover it. She’s been to war so many times, she’s fought so hard, it’s so unfair.

“Saoírse’s words on hearing this news: ‘why me, why is my life so horrible’

“It’s a horrible feeling, that heart wrenching feeling of ‘deja vu’, disbelief, shock, physically wanting to vomit and feeling numb. Comforting her, but not being able to protect her breaks us.

“We travel to Dublin for more scans next week and await our team to come up with a plan for our brave courageous girl. We ask you to please keep Saoírse in your prayers,” Roseanna said on the family’s Instagram page, SaoirseAndMamma.

Roseanna shared a quick update following Saoirse’s hospital visit on Tuesday, sharing a sweet snap of her little girl as she commended her bravery and strength.

“Saoirse was so brave today and is now happy to be home again in our safe place,” she began.

“When she started this journey she was only seven. Her second diagnosis came at the age of 10 and now her third at the young age of 11. It’s unimaginable.

“I’ve never seen such resilience in anyone before and we couldn’t be prouder.

“We are so grateful for every prayer, thought, candle, message and love! We have a nation behind us and for that we feel incredibly lucky,” she added.