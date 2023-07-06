Ryan Tubridy and agent Noel Kelly to be grilled over RTÉ by PAC next week

In a legal letter to both committees, their solicitor wrote the two men want to “fully cooperate”.

Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are set be questioned by TDs at next Tuesday’s Public Accounts (PAC) meeting.

The date was agreed in private session by the Dáil's public spending watchdog this morning.

They will appear before the PAC next Tuesday at 11am.

Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly sent letters to the committees yesterday offering to come in.

In a legal letter to both committees, their solicitor wrote the two men want to “fully cooperate”.

“Mr Tubridy and Mr. Kelly wish to fully cooperate and assist with your Committee’s investigations,” the letter read.

“They believe that they have important information that will assist the Committee in its examination of these issues and clarify a number of matters that have arisen.

“Both Mr Tubridy and Mr. Kelly kindly request to meet with your Committee at a suitable time next week. They would welcome this opportunity to set out their position on these matters and then submit themselves to appropriate questioning from the members of the Committee on what are clearly matters of public interest.”

“Relevant” documents will be submitted to the committees but it is unclear what these documents will include.

Next week’s series of committee meetings come as the scandal over €345,000 worth of “hidden” payments to Mr Tubridy continues to engulf RTÉ.

RTÉ officials will be invited to appear before the committee next Thursday.

This is likely to make for three Oireachtas question sessions with RTÉ figures next week - Mr Kelly and Mr Tubridy at the PAC on Tuesday and the Media Committee on Wednesday and then RTÉ executives at the PAC on Thursday.

Formal invites from the PAC to the stars and bosses will be issued shortly.