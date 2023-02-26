Rugby star Jordan Conroy ‘said no’ to Love Island because of Greg O’Shea

"I have been asked to do Dancing with the Stars a couple of times but the fact Jordan did it and smashed it, I don’t think I will.”

Irish rugby player Jordan Conroy turned down the opportunity to take part in Love Island so he didn’t step on pal Greg O’Shea’s toes.

The Limerick native won the show in his short-lived couple with Amber Gill, though has now revealed the chance to see a fellow Irish rugby star in the villa were dashed.

"I have been asked to do Dancing with the Stars a couple of times but the fact Jordan did it and smashed it, I don’t think I will,” he admitted to RSVP Live.

"I don't want to step on his toes.

"He feels the same as he has been asked to do Love Island he said no. We respect each other like that."

His former Rugby 7’s teammate Jordan reached the finals of the beloved dance show last year, competing with his pro partner Salome Chachua.

They were runners-up to Nina Carberry and Pasquale La Rocca.

Love Island winner Greg O’Shea will be joining Karen Koster weeknights on The Six O’Clock Show.

Greg has not ruled out further ventures into reality TV however, revealing he would opt for “Celebrity SAS, or I’m A Celebrity” where The Six O’Clock Show presenter could show his “personality and take on some challenges.”

He recently revealed to RSVP that his big goal would be to present The Late Late Show.

Greg called the gig “the ultimate goal,” adding the format is “the best format and show in the country” only after The Six O’Clock Show.

The reality star recently appeared on the classic chat show as a guest, having a candid conversation with host Ryan Tubridy about his mental health struggles.

Things took a dip at the end of his rugby career, he recalled: “I retired from a sport I didn't want to retire from. The issue with Rugby 7's is it just doesn't bring in the money.

"I really struggled, I felt like I lost my identity. All I did was go in and train for the guys and when you're a professional everything is done for you.

"I’ve lost all that and lost all my mates that I saw every day."

The star said he felt he was “cancelled for the last two years” ever since appearing on Love Island, following a high-profile split from fellow winner Amber Gill.

"I went on the biggest show in the UK and won it. I've been cancelled for the last two years and I haven't allowed myself to process. And in those two years I've been getting abused with death threats, losing thousands of followers ever day," he continued.

"Then they start texting my mam, DMing my parents, my sisters and my teammates. I remember one teammate got a message saying, 'When you get to training you should stab Greg in the back.’

"I'm like, 'This has gone too far.’ When I retired I started processing all that and I was dealing with that."

When he arrived back to Ireland, he went to see a medical professional – encouraging others to do the same if they are struggling.