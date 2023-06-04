Rugby star Joey Carbery and bride Robyn Flanagan share Marbella wedding pics
They held a bigger wedding celebration for friends and family in Marbella over the June bank holiday weekend.
Munster outhalf Joey Carbery and his new wife Robyn Flanagan have shared photos of their black-tie overseas wedding on social media.
The former Leinster player and Ms Flanagan tied the knot at Dublin City Hall last month, but have held a bigger wedding celebration for friends and family in Marbella in Spain over the June bank holiday weekend.
Many of Carbery’s Munster and Ireland teammates attended the celebration, which came just one week after Munster’s famouse URC Championship win in South Africa.
Among those in attendance were Munster forward Tadhg Beirne and his wife Harriet.
"What a day! Congrats to the newlyweds @joeycarbery and @robynflanagan1,” Beirne wrote under a post on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Ireland and Munster scrumhalf Craig Casey was photographed taking over the DJ duties.
Joey Carbery and Robyn Flanagan, who had been dating for more than six years, got engaged after moving in together.
They marked the occasion in August 2021 as they posted about the move saying: “Officially roomies!” alongside a photo of them standing outside their new home with their two dogs.
Robyn, who is originally from Kildare had previously helped her mum Louise Flanagan, who co-owns Kalu Boutique in Naas, with the store’s website. A dedicated follower of fashion, she also frequently posts pictures of herself with Joey to her 19k followers.
Joey popped the question while on a romantic trip to New York back in 2021 where he got down on one knee while strolling through Central Park.
The New Zealand native took to Instagram to share a selfie with his wife-to-be at the time, captioning the post: “23-11-2021 ”
Robyn was later seen holding her hand to the camera with an oval diamond and gold band ring on her finger.
She also shared the news on her Instagram calling herself: “The happiest girl in the world”.
Today's Headlines
Sicko | Whizzkid caught with one of Ireland’s largest child porn hauls dating ‘vulnerable’ woman
Brilliant | Tom McKibbin triumphs at European Open to become youngest Irish DP World Tour winner since McIlroy
'devastated' | Irishman’s body accidentally left on plane at Dublin Airport and returned to Greece
EXCLUSIVE | Christy Dignam’s daughter Kiera says ‘I will keep my dad’s legacy alive’
ARREST MADE | Gardaí seize €182,000 of drugs, high-end watches and over €5,000 cash in Dublin raid
'set up' | Former garda claims miscarriage of justice after spending 20 months in jail
Mar-ital bliss | Rugby star Joey Carbery and bride Robyn Flanagan share Marbella wedding pics
GAME IS UP | Irish women using secret Facebook group to screen men for ‘red flags’ and ‘toxic’ behaviour
'FALSE RUMOUR' | Five attackers of Navan schoolboy claimed their ‘victim had burned a Bible’
'abusive writing' | Man who allegedly wore offensive Hillsborough jersey to FA Cup final charged