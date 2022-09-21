Rugby star Cian Healy welcomes second child with wife Laura Smith

The Ireland and Leinster prop announced that the couple welcomed a baby boy named Russell earlier this month

Rugby star Cian Healy has welcomed his second child with wife Laura Smith.

The Ireland and Leinster prop announced that the couple welcomed a baby boy named Russell earlier this month with a sweet Instagram post, adding that their newborn son is “happy, healthy and full of smiles”.

The pair are already parents to Russell’s older brother Beau, who was born in January 2021.

Cian posted a photo of his baby’s tiny had and began his post by sharing Russell’s date of birth, September 7, before writing: “Russell Healy joined the family. Happy, healthy and full of smiles!”

He then gushed about his wife, saying: “I’m so proud of @ssssmithser and how she approached birth and guided him into our world. It's hard to describe such immeasurable strength and love.

“Huge thanks to the staff @rotundahospital for their care and kindness throughout! They are true rockstars!

“So a baby brother for Beau and another little dude for us to show the way. Life is good”.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate the proud parents on their new arrival.

Former rugby star turned presenter Tommy Bowe wrote: “Congratulations guys!”

Leinster player Fergus McFadden said: “Incredible, congrats guys”

Boxer Kelly Harrington added: “Congratulations”

And Munster player Andrew Conway chimed in, saying: “Congrats guys”

When Beau was born, Cian posted a snap of his little boy's feet as he opened up about becoming a new dad.

The Clontarf native wrote: “I've been in awe of @ssssmithser for a very long time, even more so now having seen how she has taken to motherhood so well and proven that she is our family's rock.

"We welcomed baby Beau Healy to the world on January 15 and every day since we have been loving and learning.

“I could sit and stare at him all day long!”