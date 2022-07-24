Rugby star Andrew Porter engaged to girlfriend Elaine Sutton

The pair, who have been dating for more than 4 years, are currently soaking up the sun in Nice, France on a romantic holiday together.

Rugby star Andrew Porter has asked his long-term girlfriend, Elaine Sutton, to marry him.

The pair, who have been dating for more than 4 years, are currently soaking up the sun in Nice, France on a romantic holiday together.

And Dubliner Andrew announced that he popped the question to the love of his life on Saturday with a sweet Instagram post.

Sharing a photo of the pair sitting on a sun lounger as Elaine showed off her new rock, he said: “23. 7. 2022. I love you @elainecsutton”

A host of Andrew’s rugby teammates flocked to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple on their engagement.

Josh van der Flier wrote: “Incredible news!! Congrats guys!”

Jordi Murphy said: “Congrats guys”

And Bundee Aki added: “Congratulations Big man”

While retired flanker Sean O’Brien chimed in: “Congratulations guys”

Elaine shared a similar post to her new fiancé’s over on her own profile, where she gushed that she finally gets to marry her “best friend” after several years together.

She shared some photos of the pair holding hands shortly after Andrew proposed, as well as a close-up snap of the stunning diamond ring.

“I get to marry my best friend!!! Easiest yes ever. 23.07.2022,” she said.

Andrew and Elaine currently live together and share an adorable bulldog called Pablo.