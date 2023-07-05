Rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll hauls buggy up and down giant stairs in Croatia

“Ah, sure listen. The steps will be absolutely grand with the buggy. No they will, no seriously”

Actress Amy Huberman has posted some hilarious photos of Irish rugby hero, Brian O’Driscoll, facing the unenviable task of carrying their kids’ buggy up and down gigantic staircases in Dubrovnik.

The much-loved Dublin pair are in the Croatian town to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary and Amy posted some gas photos of Brian dealing with every father’s ‘ball ache’, carrying the buggy up and down hundreds of steps on holiday.

Brian mid-carry

“Ah, sure listen. The steps will be absolutely grand with the buggy. No they will, no seriously,” Amy humorously captioned one image.

The next photo the Finding Joy actress posted was of Brian carrying the large buggy downhill and the caption “No honestly,” followed by another of the Leinster man looking slightly perturbed and “No, seriously.”

It’s quite a feat considering the Adriatic coastal town is currently sitting in average 30 degree temperatures with 68pc humidity and there are 5,423 steps in Dubrovnik’s Old Town.

Rugby legend

The whole city of Dubrovnik is at the base of a hill and there are steps everywhere. They lead to every apartment, restaurant, and especially to the beach.

The core of Old Town is full of winding steps, hidden alleyways, and secluded courtyards, where Amy also posted a photo of herself trying to balance on a small ledge.

Tavern meal

“Ah yes, the shot of the holiday. Always like a super relaxed glammed up vacay snap”, she wrote.

"Clinging to a vertical flat wall on a squinchy ledge with mosquito bites up one leg. Guys what if I get asked to be Ms July in a Croatia calendar? Such utter grace.

“Anyone else tried this ritual in the old town in Dubrovnik? Jumping on the ledge, turning around, taking your top on and putting it on again.

Amy climbing

“Not ideal if you’re wearing the flesh coloured t-shirt bra with fluff balls that needed to be binned three years ago,” Amy wrote.

The couple also posted a photo from the Pupo tavern restaurant, a small eatery famed for its fresh fish dishes.

Amy poses for snap

Amy and Brian tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in 2010, surrounded by family and friends in St Joseph's Church in Aughavas, Co. Leitrim.

To mark their 10th wedding anniversary in 2020 the couple went back to Lough Rynn Castle, where the reception was held.

They went on to welcome three little ones; Sadie, Billy and baby Ted.