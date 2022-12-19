RTÉ’s Toy Show the Musical to resume tomorrow after cancellations

RTÉ offered their “sincere apologies” as they announced that it was forced to cancel Saturday and Sunday’s shows.

Toy Show the Musical will return on Tuesday after a number of shows were cancelled over the weekend due to illness.

In a statement, the national broadcaster said performances would resume on Tuesday, December 20, however, the number of shows will be reduced on Wednesday and Thursday from three performances a day to two.

Wednesday’s 12.30pm show and the 7.30pm show on Thursday have subsequently been cancelled.

“While there is a significant degree of resilience in the cast, where roles can be covered by understudies, given illness persists among a cast of predominantly children, it is necessary to make further adjustments to the schedule this week,” an RTÉ spokesperson said.

RTÉ added that full refunds will be offered to those affected by the rescheduling issues, with their partner Ticketsolve contacting ticketholders today.

Additionally, those who missed the show due to cancellations will also be offered a 25pc discount on tickets to attend a performance of Toy Show the Musical show this week or next.

“We sincerely hope those affected by the cancellations can find a time to come and see the show,” RTÉ continued.

“The Toy Show the Musical team is truly sorry for the real inconvenience these changes have caused.

“We have been monitoring and responding to ticket holders on social platforms and are very aware of how disappointed and upset families were that the shows were cancelled, particularly at such short notice.

“The team tried its very best to make the shows happen, but ran out of time and options and had to cancel. The adjustments we are making to the schedule this week are to minimise the risk of that happening again.”

The long-anticipated show had just hit the stage last week for the festive season before the unexpected cancellations.

The opening night was a star-studded affair as a host of familiar faces stepped out in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Wednesday evening.

Taking to the red carpet to launch the spectacle was none other than 2020 Toy Show favourite, Adam King from Cork, while fellow 2020 toy tester Saoirse Ruane and her sister Farrah Rose were also present.

Late Late Show star Adam King at the opening night of RTÉ Toy Show the Musical at the Convention Centre in Dublin

And 2021 Toy Show star Jackson Kieran rocked up to support his older brother Callum (otherwise known as DJ Callum) who made his stage debut at Toy Show The Musical.

Country music star Daniel O'Donnell was photographed with his grandkids, Archie and Olivia, while RTÉ’s Ray D'Arcy stepped out with his son Tom as colleague Kathryn Thomas brought her daughter Ellie along.

GAA legend Davy Fitzgerald and his wife Sarah O’Loughlin also graced the red carpet at the Convention Centre, as did Maia Dunphy and her son Tom.

Inspired by the Late Late Toy Show, the new musical tells the story of 12-year-old Nell, who is determined to recreate her mam’s favourite Toy Show night traditions but struggles to get her family on board.

When disaster strikes, Nell and her friends must band together to save the night and make sure the Toy Show goes ahead as planned.

The brainchild of RTÉ producers Jane Murphy and Katherine Drohan, Toy Show The Musical is directed by Séimí Campbell.

Ceola Dunne from Co Meath, Clare Keely from Co Armagh, and Doireann McNally from Dundalk were cast as Nell after a nationwide search.

Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Jamie Beamish is taking on the role of Nell’s dad, joined by Fair City star Clare Barrett as “Mam” and Emmerdale actor Anna Healy as “Nana”.

The musical is set to run until December 31 at The Auditorium, Convention Centre, Dublin with tickets priced at €25.