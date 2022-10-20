RTÉ’s Sinead Kennedy admits long distance marriage to naval officer husband is ‘tough’

The 39-year-old's husband Conor Kirwan is a naval officer based in the European Defence Agency in Brussels while she lives in Ireland with their 18-month-old daughter Indie.

RTÉ presenter Sinead Kennedy has admitted that she finds it “tough” living in a different country than her husband.

And while the long distance can be difficult for the family, they manage to make it work by flying back and forth between the two countries.

Speaking to the RTÉ Guide, she said: “It’s been tough on Conor and also for Indie looking for daddy and asking for him, but that is our reality for now.

“And we knew what we were signing up for. It’s also for a finite amount of time, so we just make it work.”

“We have flights booked to get us up to Christmas and after that we’ll book in the new year.

“I’d love to see more of Conor but this is where we are at right now. So we’ll keep going and keep in touch via Facetime and WhatsApp and those other social media platforms that I still use.”

Sinead and Indie have just returned home after spending the summer in Belgium with Conor where the trio enjoyed some “rare” quality time.

She previously told the Sunday World that flying over to Brussels gets “harder” as her daughter gets older.

“It’s funny, it’s not one of those places that I was ever like, ‘I want to get to Belgium tomorrow’, but oh my god, what a fabulous country. It’s just really chilled,” she shared.

“It was nice to be able to spend time as a three, which is rare at the moment, unfortunately — but that’s just our lives and that’s work and it’s for a finite amount of time, which is a relief.

“We’ve been doing this for quite some time and it just gets harder as she gets older, I think because she’s more aware of what’s going on. She misses him and of course, he misses her — he always missed her — but I think she’s more aware of missing him now that she’s that little bit older.

“It’s nice to know that kind of over and back, to-and-fro, and not seeing each other and him and Indie not seeing each other every day will not be forever, thank God.”