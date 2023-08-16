RTÉ’s Nuala Carey reveals ‘only man’ in her life and opens up on ‘toxic friends’

“We would have our dinner together with the crew most evenings when we got back to the hotel.”

RTÉ broadcaster Nuala Carey has revealed the main man in her life in a new interview as she opened up about her personal life.

The weather girl and Lotto presenter spoke with RSVP magazine in a wide-ranging chat where she opened up on difficult friendships as well as her love life.

“Derek Mooney is the only man in my life at the moment!" Nuala joked.

“We would have our dinner together with the crew most evenings when we got back to the hotel, that is where you catch up and chat as the days are so busy.

"That is when you get to know each other. On the last day we were filming last year, it was at Gougane Barra [in Co. Cork] and I had tears in my eyes as I was sorry it was over,” Nuala said.

She also revealed she has never tried any dating apps.

"No, they wouldn’t be for me, I wouldn’t be comfortable with them. I have never tried and I don’t intend to."

Derek Ryan and Nuala Carey on RTÉ's 'The Summer Show'

The 45-year-old mentioned some interesting changes she has made in her personal life.

"Sometimes I can be a bit slow to move on, in my personal life. That holds me back a little bit but I think that is just my personality.

"Holding on to toxic friendships for example, I give people chances whereas other people would cut it off straight away.

"I tend to give people the benefit of the doubt but eventually you have to cut your losses."

Nuala tries to always find the positives in people she meets.

"A toxic friendship or just a friendship in general, it doesn’t have to be toxic, might come to an end, circumstances change and you have nothing in common anymore. I was slower to let go of those but now I am better at that as I get older,” she said.

"I admit I work a lot but I do enjoy it. Lately, I have started to look at my week ahead and if I see there is a lot on and some of the stuff isn’t vital, I just say no.

"I only started that in the last six months to a year. I have started not to accept every invitation. I think you can put yourself under too much pressure, it’s no-one’s fault but my own.

"I have looked back on days where I am at work and at events, you get yourself on a conveyor belt and you don’t even realise you are doing it.

"My circumstances are different, if I had young children then things would be different, but because I don’t, I can afford to say yes to more people.

"I realise now you have to be careful."

Nuala Carey

The presenter also explained how she has luckily never received any public abuse or online trolling.

"I never do because everything I present is non-controversial when you think about it. Everyone is so nice. People chat to me about the weather or ask me for the Lotto numbers.

"A lovely lady wrote to me during The Summer Show last year; she had been unwell and she felt she got to see lovely places she couldn’t go to at that time but she was hoping when she got better she could visit them.

"I love reading those. I am lucky I have never gotten negativity,” Nuala concluded.