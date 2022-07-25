RTE’s Maura Derrane soars through sky over Aran Islands

The Today Show host is from the largest of the Aran Islands and often returns during the summer when the show takes a break.

RTÉ star Maura Derrane has shared a video of her soaring across the Atlantic Ocean on her way to visit her native Inishmore.

Maura is currently visiting the island with her son Cal and took to Instagram on Sunday to tell her followers about the unusual mode of transport she decided to take while over there.

While visitors generally opt to visit the Aran Islands by ferry, Maura revealed that she was travelling home via plane as she shared a video from the air.

The 52-year-old boarded an Aer Arann Islands flight from Connemara Regional Airport and took in the scenic views before touching down on her beloved Inishmore.

The tiny plane carried a handful of other passengers and took less than ten minutes to arrive at the destination.

Maura has been exploring the Aran Islands with Cal for over a week and took to Instagram earlier this month to share a stunning video of the beautiful scenery.

She said: "It doesn’t matter how much I travel, I will never find a landscape as beautiful as here. #inismor #aranislands #myhome #islandlife #discoverireland #wildatlanticway."

Captioning another photo, she said: "Peace and and serenity. #inismor #aranislands #islandlife."

She also posted a picture of Cal exploring in the Inishmore countryside, with the young lad “rambling” along a stone wall.

“Off the beaten track #inismor The joys of #rambling #islandlife #aranislands #islander #wildatlanticway,” proud mum Maura said.

And her most recent post featured a cow looking unamused as it posed for a photo.

Maura wrote: “Just chillin’ #inismor #aranislands #islandlife”

Fans and friends flocked to the comments sections of each of her Instagram posts in awe over the gorgeous scenery.

One person wrote: “Beautiful photo Maura, what a view.”

Another said: “Wonderful scenery Maura, and the sea view isn't bad either.”

A third chimed in: “Looks like a lovely peaceful place to live and to be able to visit your mum with your son. Enjoy.”