RTÉ's Lottie Ryan says she's an 'emotional wreck' after son Wolf’s 1st birthday

Lottie with her husband Fabio and their son Wolf (Lottie Ryan/Instagram)

Lottie Ryan has said that she felt “strangely emotional” as she celebrated her son Wolf’s first birthday.

The RTÉ 2fm presenter and her husband Fabio Aprile welcomed their baby boy last June and have had the “happiest year” of their lives being parents.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, Lottie opened up to her followers about her son’s “milestone” birthday and admitted that she couldn’t believe a whole year had passed.

“I don't know if you noticed but Wolf is one and it's just been such a strangely emotional day,” she began.

Wolf's "under the sea" birthday cake was made by 2210 Patisserie

“I wasn't expecting to get all emotional about it, but I don't know if that's just me or if other first-time mums experience that as well.

“But it's definitely a milestone. I feel like I blinked and the past year happened.

“It's kind of hard to believe it was a year ago. It's wild. Happiest year of my life, hands down.”

The 36-year-old showed off Wolf’s birthday cake over the weekend, which was decorated to look like the sea complete with nautical animals, coral, and sand.

She explained that the blue masterpiece was created specially for Wolf by by Una Leonard at 2210 Patissiere.

Lottie said: “Also for the questions about Wolf's birthday cake, it was an under the sea theme because his obsession is anything under the sea - The Little Mermaid, Finding Nemo any of those kind of movies.

“And Una killed it. It was perfect. Couldn't have been more amazing, the cake and yes, it tasted as good as it looked. It was delicious.”

On Sunday, the proud mum shared a gorgeous snap of herself holding Wolf and said: “Thinking lots about the amazing team in Rotunda hospital, particularly the NICU team.

“I'm forever grateful for all the amazing care they gave us this time last year.”

And Lottie’s sister Bonnie, who married her longtime love John Greenhalgh in a stunning Italian wedding ceremony last month, also paid tribute to her godson online.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of her and Wolf, who was smiling from ear to ear, she said: “1 year of Wolf. Thanks Lottie and Fab for bringing this sweet angel into our lives.”

Lottie commented: “I’m an emotional wreck. What a guy!”