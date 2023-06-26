RTÉ’s Claire Byrne, Joe Duffy and Brendan O’Connor reveal fees amid payments scandal

And following lively discussion of the controversy around RTÉ presenters’ pay on this afternoon’s Liveline, host Joe Duffy disclosed that he received €351,000 in fees from the broadcaster in the past year

Top RTÉ presenters Claire Byrne, Joe Duffy and Brendan O’Connor have today both revealed how much they are paid by the broadcaster.

Byrne revealed she is now being paid €280,000 – a drop of €70,000 since she gave up her Monday night television show.

The broadcaster made a lengthy statement at start of her radio programme this morning, saying she wanted to be honest with listeners.

And following lively discussion of the controversy around RTÉ presenters’ pay on this afternoon’s Liveline, host Joe Duffy disclosed that he received €351,000 in fees from the broadcaster in the past year – €300,000 for his radio work and €51,000 for TV projects.

The broadcaster said he signed a four-year contract in 2019, and this year agreed to a two-year extension with the “exact same conditions, no changes and no increases".

He said he only agreed to a four-year contract as he “didn’t know what health I would be in in 2023”, but that RTÉ asked if a clause could be inserted which would give the option of invoking an extra two years.

“I said I would gladly do another two years,” he said.

His TV projects this year include The Meaning of Life.

“I’ve never been offered, never rejected, never received, never been involved in any outside… the figures that are on my contract are the exact figures I receive,” he added.

Brendan O’Connor, meanwhile, has confirmed that his pay is €245,004 - the same figure he received in 2021.

The Sunday Independent columnist presents his RTÉ Radio 1 show on Saturdays and Sundays between 11am and 1pm.

In 2019, the radio presenter earned €220,000 from RTÉ. This increased to €238,753 in 2020, and to €245,004 in 2021.

This comes as the RTÉ board said it will publish “as much as possible” of the Grant Thornton review tomorrow.

In a statement issued this afternoon, it said it will also publish a “comprehensive statement” setting out its understanding of the circumstances surrounding the misstating of Ryan Tubridy's earnings from 2020 to 2022.

“RTÉ is acutely aware that the issues that were communicated by the RTÉ Board in its statement last Thursday have raised profound questions,” the statement said.

“The public, public representatives and RTÉ staff want to know what happened, how it happened and who is accountable. We are very mindful of the need to provide clarity as soon as possible, and we are committed to doing so.

“As per the RTÉ Board statement last Thursday, the circumstances that led to the misstatement of Ryan Tubridy's earnings from 2017-2019 are separately being reviewed by Grant Thornton and therefore will not be included in tomorrow's statement.

“Members of the RTÉ Board and Executive will be represented at the Joint Oireachtas Committee and the Public Accounts Committee this week.

“We have no further comment to add at this time.”

Ms Byrne revealed her pay on air this morning, adding that she realised this is an amount “way beyond what many people would hope to earn”.

“I hope you can trust me,” she said.

After her intervention this morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it would be “sensible” for other top-earning RTÉ stars to follow suit and clarify how much they have been paid.

“I think they’re going to want to do that. Inevitably, they’re all going to be asked about the fees that they receive, whether they receive additional fees indirectly. So I think it makes sense, it is up to them of course, but I think it makes sense, that it’s sensible from their point of view for them to clarify that, yes,” he said.

Mr Varadkar has said Dee Forbes, who resigned as director general this morning, should still appear before Oireachtas committees and that presenter Ryan Tubridy should also appear before committees if he’s invited.

“I think if the committees invite him to speak, he should be willing to do so,” he said.

Ms Byrne got another €25,000 payment for presenting ‘Ireland’s Smartest’, a Sunday night quiz show which aired on television in recent weeks.

These fees were negotiated by NK Management, the same talent firm involved in the Ryan Tubridy payment scandal.

However, Ms Byrne said: “I’ve never sought, been offered or discussed any sort of commercial or side deal.”

She went on to say that the €350,000 figure published in relation to her fees for recent years was accurate – even though it is the subject of a review of Grant Thornton.

Ms Byrne said she learned of the news of Ryan Tubridy’s extra payments through the news like everybody else and found the public reaction “nothing short of heart breaking”.

Some had questioned her absence for the airwaves on Thursday and Friday of last week when the controversy broke.

Addressing this, she told listeners: “You might know I wasn’t here on Thursday and Friday just gone. And I know that some people had linked my absence to the payment’s controversy and wondered if I was in some way implicated or involved.

“The truth of it is that I booked those two days off months ago. One of my children was involved in a dance competition in Kerry and we all decided to go with her and make a few days of it.

“The fact I wasn’t here when the news broke was a complete coincidence. I saw and heard that news coming in just as everyone else did.”

She added: “I’d no prior warning. I’d no inkling there was a problem on the horizon. I wasn’t even aware that presenter fees, including my own, were subjected to a Grant Thornton review. I knew absolutely nothing about it.”

Ms Byrne said she listened to the public outrage on Liveline last Friday as callers talked about “being disappointment, about trust being broken and the importance of transparency”.

“And for me and all the great people I work with every day on this show, hearing that is nothing short of heart breaking.

“I can tell you as programme makers, our aim is always to be consistent, to be fair, to be professional and to respect the hard earned trust that you the audience has placed in us,” she said.

With that she went on to reveal details of her fees which aren’t scheduled to be made public for another two years.

The latest published figures show her on €350,000 but this was based on a period when she presented her weekday radio programme and Claire Byrne Live on television. She announced she was stepping back from the TV show in May 2022. At this point her standard fees dropped to €280,000.

RTE director-general Dee Forbes resigns after presenter payments row

The move by Ms Byrne to reveal her pay details will put pressure on other top 10 presenters such as Miriam O’Callaghan and Ray D’Arcy to do likewise – but she said this was not her intention.

“I felt that for me it was the right thing to do this morning,” she told listeners.

Ms Byrne was the clear frontrunner to replace Ryan Tubridy as the presenter of the Late Late Show but withdrew from the contest in early May.

She cited her young family and the fact she loves her daily radio programme as the key reasons behind her decision.

It comes on another dramatic morning in RTÉ as director general Dee Forbes resigned with immediate effect.

“As director general, I am the person ultimately accountable for what happens within the organisation,” she said in a statement.

“I take that responsibility seriously. I am tendering my resignation to RTÉ with immediate effect."

She said she was “deeply sorry for what has happened and my part in this episode and for that I apologise unreservedly to everyone".

Tánaiste Micheál Martin today said he believes “there should be a full presentation to the Dáil committee.”

“Obviously, the former director general has knowledge of the entire situation and has to be in a position to clarify issues to the Oireachtas committee so, Government wants as full a presentation as possible at that Oireachtas committee,” he said, speaking to Morning Ireland.

Ms Forbes is among a number of key RTÉ figures who have been invited before two Oireachtas committees this week as the scandal surrounding hidden RTÉ payments continues to unfold.

There is huge anger both within RTÉ and among the public at large as the fallout continues from the €345,000 in hidden payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

The issue of corporate governance at RTÉ will also be discussed at the Oireachtas Media Committee on Wednesday followed by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday.

In her statement, Ms Forbes accused the RTÉ Board of not treating her “with anything approaching the levels of fairness, equity and respect that anyone should expect as an employee, a colleague or a person.

“All of this has had a very serious and ongoing impact on my health and wellbeing,” she added.

Ms Forbes said she has “no knowledge” of publicly undisclosed payments made to Ryan Tubridy between 2017 and 2019 and was only aware of the “commercial agreement” in place between 2020 and 2022 where the payments of €75,000 were made to the presenter through a barter account.

She said RTÉ had “never expected to become liable for them and had not budgeted for them” and the arrangement fell through in part due to the fact commitments could not be met during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster, a member of both Oireachtas committees seeking answers from RTÉ this week, says Ms Forbes is now “not compelled to attend” either meeting following her resignation.

"She could actually volunteer to attend the committee in the interest of transparency and accountability,” Ms Munster told Morning Ireland

"And if, as she says in her resignation statement, she cares deeply about RTÉ and the people that work for it, then she needs to come and answer the questions.”

She added that if Ms Forbes does not attend, she will be doing RTÉ and its staff a “huge disservice.”

The committee is inviting members of the Executive Board and the Chief Financial Officers, including Ms Forbes, to address the issue of corporate governance.

EXPLAINER: What's the problem with Ryan Tubridy's RTE paycheque?

The RTÉ National Union of Journalists (NUJ) Broadcasting Branch said Ms Forbes’ statement of resignation, “leads to more questions that needs answering.”

Staff working at the public broadcaster outlined several questions they believe need “urgent” answers.

They wish to know who knew about the payments made to Ryan Tubridy between 2017 and 2019 if Dee Forbes did not, including whether similar payments were made in the years prior.

“Who signed off on all additional payments to Ryan Tubridy, who agreed to them, who agreed to deliberately conceal them?” they asked, adding that staff want the “numerous internal communications” on the issue published as soon as possible.

“Staff want Dee Forbes to appear before both Oireachtas committees,” the branch added. “If she "cares deeply" about RTÉ as she asserts then she should do so.

“Staff at RTÉ believe that we, and the public, need the full facts as a matter of urgency. We cannot wait seven months for the outcome of an external review.”

The NUJ branch said the review should examine “placing a cap on all salaries and earnings at RTÉ, for both on air presenters and others employed by the broadcaster” as well as low pay and the use of zero hours contracts at the broadcaster.

“RTÉ needs to commit going forward to the highest standards of openness and transparency with the public and with staff and their elected representatives,” they added.

“We strongly believe that reform of funding for RTÉ should not be halted by this scandal - which is not of our staff's making. The NUJ advocates for the abolition of the television licence fee in it's current form. The NUJ calls for a windfall tax of 6pc to be placed on big tech companies in order to fund responsible public service broadcasting.”

Minister Neale Richmond said the departure of Ms Forbes from RTÉ was not a “massive surprise,” though the statement “raises more questions than it provides answers.”

Speaking on Morning Ireland, he said he is “not rooted in the personalities” that attend the committee and is instead focused on ensuring “all the information is provided.

“I would like to see full cooperation from senior management at both committees this week,” he said, adding that it's important the process takes place “without the bias or a prejudgment from a government minister.”

Professor Jane Suitor of the Institute for Future Media at Dublin City University added that Ms Forbes’ resignation statement did not provide the “crucial” answers to the question: “Why was the Oireachtas and the public not told about this?

“I think the other interesting thing is that she is very explicitly bringing other senior colleagues into the loop, making it very clear that she didn’t act alone.”

She said it would be a “grave error” for RTÉ to not provide the Oireachtas with a detailed response to key questions this week.

“If politicians are not fully satisfied in the next week or two, then the Minister [for Media] is going to have to take some very serious decisions,” Prof Suiter added.