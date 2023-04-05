RTÉ’s Bláthnaid Treacy says it’s impossible to have a big family ‘in this day and age’

The broadcaster recently announced that she and her husband Charlie Moon are expecting their first child together in the summer.

RTÉ star Bláthnaid Treacy has said it’s almost impossible to have a family with lots of children nowadays as her due date grows nearer.

The broadcaster recently announced that she and her husband Charlie Moon are expecting their first child together in the summer.

And while the couple are thrilled that they’re going to be parents to a baby girl soon, Bláthnaid admitted that having a big family isn't "on the cards” for the pair.

“Big families are class, but it’s definitely not on the cards for us. We’ll have a small family, I think,” she told RSVP Magazine.

“We’re looking at two, if we can, who knows, but I don’t think it’s possible to have such big families in this day and age. My mum had six kids, but she started when she was in her 20s. It was hilarious for us. I have four big brothers and one big sister.”

The mum-to-be said that Charlie is very excited to take on his new role as a father.

“Charlie is going to be the most amazing dad. He’s just so caring and nurturing. He’s such a loving person,” she said.

“He wanted a girl; he kept saying we were having a daughter and he was absolutely right. I can’t wait to see him stepping into the role, I feel like I’m going to fall in love with him all over again.”

The presenter announced that the couple were expecting their first child back in February with a sweet Instagram post.

Posting a photo of herself wearing a blue tie dye sundress and cradling her baby bump, Bláthnaid wrote: “We can't wait to meet you. Our little lady arrives this summer. Feeling so lucky and grateful. Photo and baby by (Charlie Moon)”.

She added the hashtag #20Weeks at the end of the post.

Bláthnaid and Charlie have been together since they were in their late teens and got engaged on a holiday to Mexico in August 2018.

They wed ten months later at a small Wicklow ceremony.