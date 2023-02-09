RTÉ’s Bláthnaid Treacy ‘grateful’ to be pregnant with first child

The presenter took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she and husband Charlie Moon are set to become parents this summer.

RTÉ star Bláthnaid Treacy has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The presenter took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she and husband Charlie Moon are set to become parents this summer.

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2019, are expecting a baby girl.

Posting a photo of herself wearing a blue tie dye sundress and cradling her baby bump, Bláthnaid wrote: “We can't wait to meet you. Our little lady arrives this summer. Feeling so lucky and grateful. Photo and baby by @cha_moon_e”.

She added the hashtag #20Weeks at the end of the post.

A host of familiar faces flocked to the comments section to congratulate the mum-to-be, with podcaster and author Caroline Foran leading the tributes, saying: “Awhhhh Blathnaid! I’m so thrilled for you! So exciting and you are beaming”.

Presenter James Patrice gushed: “Aaaah congratulations!!”

RTÉ Radio favourite Stephen Byrne wrote: “onto my second cry of the week because of this. I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS”.

And Holly Carpenter left a series of heart emojis, while Bonnie Ryan and Pamela Uba both offered their congratulations.

Bláthnaid and Charlie met when they were teenagers and got engaged on a holiday to Mexico in August 2018.

They wed ten months later at a small Wicklow ceremony.