RTÉ weather presenter Joanna Donnelly ‘raging’ after son’s bike stolen
Thieves stole a bicycle from her family for the THIRD time this year.
RTÉ star Joanna Donnelly was left “fuming” after thieves stole a bicycle from her family for the third time this year.
The Met Éireann weather presenter took to Twitter on October 30 after another bike was robbed from Howth junction train station even though it had been secured with two locks.
In an angry rant, she wrote: “Bastards bastards bastards another bike stolen. This time from howth junction train station. Two locks. 3 in one year!! #biketheft #bike @gardainfo @GardaTraffic
“I’ll report it to the Garda but have heard zero from them on the other two.
“If someone tries to sell you a bike like this it is mine - or rather this kids. #bikecrime front wheel has conversion kit on it for electric. Battery is at home. Fuming here,” she added, sharing a photo of her son riding the now-missing bike.
Replying to a follower, Joanna stressed the importance of reporting bike thefts to gardaí, saying: “They do recover hundreds of bikes every year but if they’re not reported they have no chance of getting them back to their owners.
“The three of mine stolen this year were all reported on the day of the incident. Photos and serial numbers provided.”
She later called for a “solution to the problem of thievery and sales” of stolen bikes, saying that the current advice is simply not good enough.
She said: “Thank you to all for the support on recent bike thefts but; Get a better lock. Don’t leave it in a dangerous place. Put a tracker on it. Is it registered? All fall under #victimblaming
“What we need is a solution to the problem of thievery & sales of #stolenbikes”
This is Joanna’s third time dealing with bike theft this year.
Back in August, she wrote on Twitter: “Never lost a bike in 40 years cycling in Dublin. Lost two this year. My son's bike was stolen from Portmarnock Train station this afternoon. It’s registered with bikeregister. If you see it. It’s mine. Yellow Giant. #stolenbike #cycling #bike.”
She later spoke to RSVP Live about the need for a “serious crackdown” on the crime, saying: “There’s a lot of victim blaming 'shouldn’t have left your bike there,' 'should use a better lock, 'more locks, tracking devices etc but the reality is you should be able to cycle safely and lock your bike and it be there when you return.
"The epidemic of stolen secondhand bikes reaching the market needs a serious crackdown."
