RTÉ viewers furious after Tommy Tiernan’s ‘harsh’ interview with WWE champ Becky Lynch

Viewers tuning in to The Tommy Tiernan Show on Saturday night were left ‘disappointed’ when the host admitted that he didn’t know who his guest, Irish wrestler Becky Lynch, was.

The Limerick-born Wrestlemania star, whose nickname is ‘The Man’, appeared on the RTÉ show last night to chat about her achievements in the sport.

Born Rebecca Quin, Becky became the first woman ever to win the main event at Wrestlemania – professional wrestling’s blue riband event. She also holds the record for longest holder of the WWE Women’s title.

"For a long time in my industry and other sporting industries, the top person of the industry has been called 'the man' and until now they've been a man,” she said.

“I'm often the main event and that's what I strive for. For a long time, the women weren't seen to be main eventers, they weren't seen to be the headlining act. I changed all that — obviously not alone. I wanted to make sure that that was the way going forward, that gender shouldn't be a disqualification.

“Now, I'm The Man, Tommy," Becky told Tommy.

Tiernan admitted he did not know Lynch, who has millions of social media followers and has performed for years in front of sold out shows in the US and worldwide.

He seemed unimpressed with her WWE career, asking her “did she really win” before describing her as “a highly skilled physical actor.”

Tiernan also had a small pop at wrestling fans, branding them “eejits”, but Lynch was quick to defend fans of pro wrestling.

“They're invested and they love this because it's storytelling. It's not just grown men roaring”, she explained.

“The largest crowd I've ever performed in front of was over 100,000. Over 100,000 eejits as you would say.

“That's what we do. It's a craft. It's an art. It's the art of telling the story and bringing the audience on this emotional journey,” Lynch said.

Viewers at home were quick to criticise Tommy for “undermining” Lynch during the interview, which took place as part of the final episode of the series.

"I'm disappointed Tommy can't seem to engage with the idea of pro wrestling seriously here. Becky's class, her achievements are incredible,” one person said.

Another tweeted: “I hated how Becky Lynch was getting disrespected on the #TommyTiernanShow when she’s easily one of the best people to come from this country. She’s a history maker, put some respect on her name.”

Someone else added: “Tommy only taking the piss out of, or not taking (Becky Lynch) seriously, it's a little bit uncomfortable to watch. Becky means the world to my 16-year-old daughter, a strong female role model. Tommy needs to remember it's only entertainment. #TommyTiernanShow”.

While a fourth jumped in to defend Lynch: “Tommy disrespected Becky Lynch big time. Her whole art is improv, he tried it once, failed, and had a nervous breakdown. He was brutally condescending. #TommyTiernanShow”.

During the interview, Lynch also spoke of how became a huge fan of the sport from an early age during the glory days of the sport when the WWE was in its pomp.

"I was a big fan of wrestling, my brother was watching it on TV when I was seven and I'd dress up in my mam's clothes pretending to be a wrestler. At 12 or 13 I got hooked on it, seeing The Rock and others,” she explained.

As a teenager, Becky started training with pro wrestlers Fergal Devitt and Paul Tracey, along with her brother, in Dublin.

She would go on to team up with her brother in mixed tag team matches during her early career before making it big and signing a contract with the WWE in 2013.

From joining the world’s flagship wrestling enterprise, Lynch’s career went stratospheric, becoming a hit with fans and executives alike. It was not long before she became one of the households names in wrestling.