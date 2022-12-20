RTÉ trio Doireann Garrihy, Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan to star in hidden camera show

The show is set to air at 9pm on Christmas Eve on RTÉ One.

RTÉ radio trio Doireann Garrihy, Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan are taking their antics to the screen for a special hidden camera show.

Set to air on Christmas Eve, the programme will feature pranks on the public in the vein of PJ Gallagher’s iconic Naked Camera.

The squad each shared a teaser of them strolling down a red-carpet Zoolander-style.

Special sneak-peeks at the show tease undercover operations in supermarkets and on postal routes.

In a trailer shared by Doireann, the broadcasters are seen wreaking havoc at a shopping centre – and another almost duping a woman out of a lotto win.

“Finally! We can tell you about The Full Irish Hidden Camera Show. It’s been mayhem filming this with Carl and Donncha over the past few weeks but we wouldn’t have it any other way,” Doireann said.

The show is set to air on Christmas Eve at 9pm on RTÉ One.

Doireann is also one of the new faces of Dancing with the Stars as she joins another RTÉ Radio pal in presenting.

Jennifer Zamparelli has retained the role while Doireann has stepped in to replace Nicky Byrne.

The show starts early next year, with a star-studded cast already lined-up.

Drag queen Panti Bliss, influencer Suzanne Jackson, former Dublin GAA player Paul Brogan and Eurovision entrant Brooke Scullion will join the show.

Former state pathologist Dr. Marie Cassidy, former rugby international Shane Byrne, Glee star Damian McGinty, Irish football star Stephanie Roche, 2FM’s Carl Mullan, Leah O’Rourke from Derry Girls and comedian Kevin McGahern will also take to the dancefloor.