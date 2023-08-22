RTE star slams Kevin Bakhurst for ‘public execution’ of Ryan Tubridy

‘Last week’s public execution of a person that has served this country so well is nothing short of disgraceful’

Hotelier and presenter John Brennan has publicly slammed RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst for his role in the “public execution” of Ryan Tubridy this is “nothing short of disgraceful”.

Brennan, one of the two brothers who host the popular RTE show ‘At Your Service’ who had previously come out in staunch defence of Tubridy penned a no-holds barred open letter on his Instagram page

In the letter, the Kenmare hotelier launches a furious defence of the former Late Late host who had “served this country so well”.

He begins the letter by addressing “Dear Mr Bakhurst” and offers “congratulations on your recent appointment at RTE.”

However, after the formalities, he launches straight into a strongly-worded condemnation of Bakhurst’s actions.

“In life one is generally judged on their actions and how they treat people,” Brennan begins.

“In a lifetime devoted to public service and RTE Ryan Tubridy has, I would go as far as saying, never humiliated anyone in public. His skill as a communicator and interviewer always steered him away from this temptation as it serves no purpose.

Bakhurst and Tubridy

“Last week’s public execution of a person that has served this country so well is nothing short of disgraceful.”

Brennan then claims Tubridy had agreed to “repay the Renault deals €150k (which RTE stupidly underwrote and he legally received)” and had accepted a considerable pay cut to return to the airwaves.

“On the 9 O’clock news, which you appeared on to put your side of the story out, was a very different performance in people management and humanity,” Brennan continues.

“The main motivation for your U turn on your negotiations was and is very thin. The negotiations as you put it had ‘broken down’. They didn’t break down, you stopped them.

“You may be very right in the backlash within RTE to Ryan. The lack of support for him from his fellow broadcasters is deafening. Some found their voice when it was announced he agreed to return on €170k a year.

“A prominent point you made during the 9 O’clock News interview to establish a marker for future negotiations. Not a bad ploy on your behalf to put the wind up the organisation but at an enormous personal cost to Ryan Tubridy. You basically used him.”

Oliver Callan has said there is “a sense of wrong” that Ryan Tubridy won’t be returning to RTÉ after the broadcaster decided to end negotiations for his return.

Callan was speaking on Tubridy’s old 9am slot on RTÉ Radio 1 this Monday morning, which has now removed Tubridy’s name and will simply be called The Nine O’Clock Show until a permanent replacement is chosen.

The show has also replaced the old music intro to the show with new music as it moves away from Tubridy’s tenure at the mic.

“Things sound a little different today, and it’s not because we’re at the start of some brand new era but rather it is firmly the end of an era.

Following this decision, Brennan continues: “He is human, has done nothing but accepted a contract that RTE offered him and you say Ryan needs to “accept the facts.” Perhaps RTE needs to accept the facts. A flip flop decision from a faceless person or persons who drafted a legal contract and you think the right thing to do is terminate the person who receives it.”

He then offers Mr Bakhurst “best wishes”, rebuilding ‘trust’ within RTE on the back of that decision.

“At least everyone knows the terms of the contracts are only relevant until you decide they are not and loyalty and talent counts for nothing,” he ends the message

John previously took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the scandal, revealing that he had met Ryan Tubridy “many times both professionally and personally over the years so yes as a result I am bias in my views”.

“The last few days has not been nice, honest or confidence enhancing for RTE. In fact it has been a brutal shambles for all involved including the people of Ireland,” John wrote.

“I consider Ryan to be a superbly professional broadcaster who has hosted the world’s only live talk show for 14 years that has delivered so much entertainment, opinion and awareness to us all. His natural ability to care for people has touched many on and off air.”

Mr Brennan described his affection for broadcaster Ryan ahead of his appearance next Tuesday in front of the Oireachtas regarding secret payments worth hundreds of thousands of euro.

“I have never encountered a Ryan that was/is anything but caring, gracious and generous with his time to others and I think it incredibly sad that all this has happened as he has a good soul. He lives for radio as he has a deep desire to deliver interesting and meaningful content that impacts on people.

“That talent is extremely rare and whatever negotiations and agreements took place, whether he was actually involved with them or not, does not change that fact.

“I for one would like to thank him for all the above and hope he returns to our airwaves in the not too distant future,” Mr Brennan wrote. Negotiations for Tubridy’s return to RTÉ fell through at the 11th hour after he made a statement in response to the Grant-Thornton report.

RTÉ’s Director General Kevin Bakhurst confirmed that “trust had broken down” between representatives of Tubridy and RTÉ in the wake of the statement from Tubridy.

New Director General Kevin Bakhurst said: "We went into negotiations with Ryan in good faith and in the hopes of reaching an agreement that would see Ryan return to his RTÉ Radio 1 show. I have decided not to continue with negotiations and, as such, there are no plans for Ryan to return to his presenting role with RTÉ at this time.”