RTE star Mary Kennedy opens up about finding love after marriage split
RTÉ presenter Mary Kennedy has opened up about her “surprise” at finding love after getting divorced.
The Dubliner married her ex-husband Ronan Foster in 1990 before they split in 2005.
She met her current partner Tom after being introduced by mutual friends and the pair have been going strong ever since.
Speaking to Woman’s Way magazine, Mary opened up about her romance with Tom, who lives a private life out of the public eye, admitting that the relationship was unexpected.
“It took me very much by surprise,” she said.
“It’s been uplifting, stimulating and lovely to have a companion and somebody to share things with. It releases the happy hormones and it’s gentle and life-enhancing.”
Earlier this year, the presenter downsized from her family home in Dublin to a smaller space in Knocklyon.
However, she said that she and Tom have no plans to move in together as they live independent lives with their own friends and hobbies.
“We both have independent lives as well because when you come to a certain age and are a vigorous person, you have your own life and interests
“Tom and I are respectful of the different things each other likes to do and we spent two lovely weeks together recently in France.”
Speaking about her decision to sell her €850,000 home back in March, Mary said: “I love the house and everybody loves it. But it’s very big and I no longer need all that space so I’m downsizing.
“I’m at a stage where I want to do some TV work and I want to keep up my writing.
“But I don’t want to be working full time at my age. I don’t want to come to the end of my life and say: ‘Why didn’t I spend more time with my friends and family?’ My two grandchildren are down in Limerick and I like to get down to them regularly too.
“I want a balance and if the pandemic taught us anything it is that life is for living and that balance in my life is very important.”
