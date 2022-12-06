RTÉ star Jennifer Zamparelli says Roz Purcell’s hiking brand is too pricey
Despite the RTÉ star being a self-confessed “hiking w****r” now, she has not yet invested in Roz Purcell’s brand.
Jennifer Zamparelli has said that despite her newfound love of hiking, she has not invested in Roz Purzell's range of hiking gear.
The RTÉ star took the slight dig at Roz while chatting with pal and fellow Dancing with the Stars host Doireann Garrihy on her podcast.
Jennifer laughed that she is a “hiking w****r now” as the RTÉ star has been spending more time in nature with husband Lauretio.
"Do you have Roz Purcell’s range?” Doireann asked.
A blunt Jennifer responded: “I don’t because they’re like 25 euro for a beanie.”
The studio exploded into laughter as Doireann retorted: “But it’s sustainable Jen!”
"It is, it is,” Jennifer said, “but my head is grand.”
Roz launched The Hike Life gear following the success of her hiking community of the same name.
The influencer and model hosts meet-ups on mountains and trails across the country – with gear to match.
A beanie is priced at €25 while long-sleeved tops and leggings cost between €40 and €50.
Although Jen revealed she does “have the boots and the trousers” she has not yet invested in Roz’s brand.
On Doireann’s Laughs of Your Life podcast, the RTÉ 2fm host also shared insights into her relationship and her sometimes hot-headed husband.
"I mean there was a point where we were in a nightclub for a wrap party and a photographer tried to take a picture up my skirt and Lau, who's quite a reserved character he's not an angry guy, was nearly put in jail because he went for him,” she admitted.
"Well the photographer put a camera up my skirt to get a picture!"
The star also confessed that while she was appearing on Republic of Telly, she often clashed with Neil Delamere.
"Well to give you a bit of behind the scenes gossip - myself and Neil Delamere weren't the best of friends.
"I think he always wanted Mairead in there but I was there first. I remember them trying to fire me and I was like 'How about you let Mairead can do the studio bit and I can do the red carpet stuff'.
"And that kind of just took off. It was the most fun looking back."
Jennifer is soon returning to host the next season of Dancing with the Stars with a new co-host – a fellow RTÉ radio presenter – Doireann Garrihy.
