RTE star Carl Mullan says fatherhood changed him in the ‘best way possible’

Dancing With The Stars’ Carl Mullan is trading fancy footwork for night feeds, writes Deirdre Reynolds

Soon to be a dad of ‘two under two’, Carl Mullan may be a little way off school runs and summer camps.

But, after welcoming his first child, son Daibhí, with wife Aisling Brennan in August 2021, the radio star knows only too well it goes by in the blink of an eye.

“The first two years have gone so quick,” he tells Magazine+.

“You really have to try and take it all in as much as possible, especially when they’re at this age — everything is a first, it’s such a lovely time: the first time they say a word, their first steps, their first time experiencing tasting different foods, so many lovely little things that happen.

“I’m just trying to take it all in because before I know it I’ll be taxi driver dad, collecting them from school and all that stuff.”

Although it was only three months ago, already his curveball victory on RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars alongside professional dance partner Emily Barker feels like a sequin-dotted dream to the 33-year-old.

“Sometimes kids come up to you on the street, they’re like, ‘How much money did you win?’ And (I’m) like, ‘I didn’t even get to keep the trophy!’” laughs Carl, who presents 2FM Breakfast alongside Doireann Garrihy and Donncha O’Callaghan.

“I really enjoyed it, but I don’t think I’d say I miss it. I was mentally ready for it to be done.

"As soon as it finished, my body essentially gave up on me.

"The different things that I must have been fighting off during (the show) all just hit me at once: I got a chest infection, I got a sinus infection, I got an infection in one of my teeth and had to get a root canal.

“I hate the dentist (so) while I was getting the root canal what I did to try and distract myself was I started going through all of the steps to my dances in my head.”

After training for up to 10 hours a day for three months, the Dubliner reveals how he’s turned to calorie-blitzing spin classes and Pilates to maintain his fitness levels.

Broadcaster Carl Mullan, with Dancing with the the Stars partner Emily Barker. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

He’s also lending his support to the 2023 Kellogg’s Cúl Camps on-pack competition, which is giving GAA clubs nationwide a chance of winning €40,000 in cash prizes, while encouraging other parents to keep kids similarly active this summer.

“It’s completely changed me, but in the best way possible,” he says, circling back to fatherhood.

“I don’t think I ever really understood what people meant by what it’s like to love your kids, but it’s just the best feeling. Even when Daibhí says ‘Dada’ I get that feeling, ‘Oh God, I want to burst’.

“I think I’m going to take the same approach as I did first time round,” he laughs of the impending arrival of a baby brother or sister for the tot. “You kind of just make it up as you go along!”