RTE star Anna Geary announces she’s pregnant with first child

Geary shared an image of a babygrow with ‘Togging out in 2023’ written on the front alongside a teddy bear and mini hurley.

Broadcaster Anna Geary has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Cork native Geary and her husband Kevin Sexton will welcome their baby later this year.

She announced the exciting news on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

The Ireland’s Fittest Family star captioned the picture with the comment: “A new teammate coming in 2023.”

The All-Ireland winning camogie player married her long-time boyfriend in 2019.

Dermot Bannon, Una Healy and Erin McGregor were among those wishing the couple the best following their announcement.


