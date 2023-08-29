RTÉ staff earning over €73,209 may have to file annual Register of Interests return

“RTÉ has acknowledged that this has been damaged by recent events and significant steps are required to rebuild that trust.”

RTÉ staff earning around €73,209 or above may be obliged to make an annual Register of Interests return.

Director general Kevin Bakhurst has taken the first steps to set up a Register of Interests for staff and contractors in a bid to rebuild public trust.

Mr Bakhurst wrote to workers this morning to let them know he has sent a new “scoping” document outlining his plans to their representatives.

The report notes that the HSE sets a threshold at roles in grade eight who earn €73,209 a year. This means those earning above that must make returns.

It notes that Revenue has a threshold at the executive officer grade of around €51,000.

“RTE’s structure is not compatible with the civil service, and so direct comparisons are inappropriate,” it says.

“However, what is now up for discussion between management and staff is what the salary threshold should be for automatic disclosure of a Register of Interests by staff internally to RTÉ.

“Consideration is being given to a threshold comparable to that set by the HSE,” it says.

The document has been issued to the Trade Union Group and Managers Association.

It outlines plans to set up an RTÉ Register of Interests and an RTÉ Register of External Activities.

“Public trust in RTÉ is the cornerstone of our public service mandate”, it says.

“RTÉ has acknowledged that this has been damaged by recent events and significant steps are required to rebuild that trust.”

The document says it is more important than ever that RTÉ is seen to operate in a transparent and accountable manner, “to deliver on commitments made, and to examine where further improvements can be achieved”.

“This is not a once-off exercise but a pledge to continue to examine what we do, why we do it and if we can do it better”, it says.

It says as part of a programme to address fundamental challenges, the director general has given a public commitment to introduce an RTÉ Register of Interests, which many go beyond existing legal requirements.

The document says RTÉ acknowledges that the external activities of those working for or with RTÉ are also an important element of public trust in RTÉ.

“RTÉ content must be seen to be accurate, impartial, fair and independent of any vested interests, and we have extensive policies to deal with many issues, such as conflict of interest,” it says.

It says it aims to “expand obligations” as part of an existing Register of Interests to include a “nil returns” form and an organisation-wide ‘Conflict of Interests Form”.

RTÉ DG Kevin Bakhurst and RTÉ Chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh following a meeting with Communications Minister Catherine Martin TD at the Dept of Tourism, Culture and Arts. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

The document says these returns will be collated centrally in an RTÉ Register of Interests.

There will also be a standardised form for seeking approval for external activities, to be collated centrally in an RTÉ Register of External Activities.

The national broadcaster will also examine setting up a central Register of Gifts.

The document says it is a draft and “nothing is finalised”.

Séamus Dooley, Irish Secretary of the NUJ, said public interest “not public curiosity” must inform policy on the RTÉ register.

He said the union will discuss who is covered by the register, the basis for the policy and appropriateness of the proposed model.

“The National Union of Journalists notes the RTÉ proposals to publish a Register of Interests and Register of External Activities,” he said.

He said the scoping document published this morning will be considered by NUJ members and the RTÉ Trade Union Group in the coming weeks.

He noted that the broadcaster is also proposing the creation of a conflict of interests form and a central Register of Gifts.

“At a meeting last week NUJ members confirmed their commitment to transparency and recognised that greater openness and consistency in the application of policies and procedures is vital if trust in RTÉ is to be restored,” he said.

He said members will have the opportunity to express their views on the proposals and to seek clarification of the measures outlined today.

“The purpose of any register must be to serve the public interest rather than public curiosity and we will be discussing the way in which maximum transparency can be achieved having regard to individual rights,” he said.

He said the damage to trust and confidence in RTÉ is a consequence of the failure of executive board members to adhere to standards set out in its Code of Business and principles of its Journalism and Content Guidelines.

Ciarán Cannon, Fine Gael TD, urged the director general and RTÉ board to be especially careful in how they manage and monitor this aspect of their reform programme.

He said making an external register as publicly accessible as possible would show real commitment to transparency.

“Reports today suggest an RTÉ Register of External Activities, listing employees who receive approval for external work not under RTÉ’s remit, will be published on a quarterly basis,” he said.

“This is to be welcomed. It is a good step.

“The creation and management of this register will be seen by the public as a crucial first step along the road to full reform, and RTÉ simply has to get it right.

“If the BBC can make its register public, citing its availability as a key element of its reform process, then so should RTÉ.”

He said the national broadcaster’s Register of Interests to cover staff and contractors will not be published but subject to Freedom of Information.

“There are 1,800 people working at RTÉ and they, like every other citizen, are entitled to their privacy,” he said.

“Senior management must ensure this register is monitored properly in a fair and equitable way."

Fianna Fail Senator Malcolm Byrne said the establishment of the external activities register will help rebuild confidence in RTÉ.

"It is only right that viewers or listeners should know if a presenter or somebody in a senior position has a deal with a motor company if they are discussing an issue relating to the car industry, for example,” he said.