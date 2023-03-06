RTE releases explosive promo ahead of season 2 of gritty crime drama Kin

Fans were left on the edge of their seats when season 1 came to a dramatic climax in October 2021 and have been left wondering if Frank (played by Aidan Gillen) survive the excessive nosebleed we saw him having as the closing credits rolled over?

Hit crime drama Kin is returning to our screens on March 19 as RTE has released the first promo.

Fans were left on the edge of their seats when season 1 came to a dramatic climax in October 2021 and have been left wondering if Frank (played by Aidan Gillen) survive the excessive nosebleed we saw him having as the closing credits rolled over?

One thing we do know is that Amanda has taken the control of the Kinsella family business and her nemesis Eamon is never coming back, having been assassinated in the carpark.

Eric being brought to court in the upcoming series

The incredible teaser released by RTE today shows that the drama is far from over with Eric, Birdy, Bren and Nikki all featuring alongside protagonists Michael and Amanda.

There is also a new crime family in town to cause mayhem on the streets of Dublin.

The gritty eight-part drama was a huge success nearly two years ago with brilliant performances from Emmett J Scanlan, Claire Dunne, Charlie Cox and Aidan Gillen.