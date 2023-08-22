RTÉ presenter Sinéad Kennedy reveals she is expecting second child

“Conor, Indie and I are thrilled that another little person will be joining our crew in November”

RTÉ presenter Sinéad Kennedy and husband Conor Kirwan are expecting their second child, the Today host has revealed.

Sharing the happy news in an interview and cover shoot for Irish Country Magazine, she announced: "Conor, Indie and I are thrilled that another little person will be joining our crew in November.”

Referring to the fact that this was the same way in which she revealed her pregnancy with her first child, Indie, in 2021, she added: “@irishcountrymag we seem to be making a habit of this!

“@klaraheron and the team at the magazine handled everything so beautifully the last time so it just made total sense."

She humorously ended the post by thanking her growing bundle of joy for her full lips that were “definitely my favourite feature of pregnancy”.

Following the birth of their daughter Indie in 2021, she told the RTÉ Guide in 2022, that she has been changed by the experience in "the best way".

"I was always quite relaxed about having kids. It wasn’t this thing I was talking about from my 20s. I thought if it happened for us, great, but if it didn’t, that would be OK too. But when she arrived into the world, within 24 hours, I was a completely different person," she revealed.

"She’s changed me in the nicest way; I’m far more patient, I’m far more relaxed, far less stressed. I know this sounds naff but I really feel like I was made to do this and I’m so happy. I feel I found myself by becoming a mom."

The RTÉ favourite previously opened up about her long-distance marriage to naval officer Conor.

Speaking to the RTÉ Guide in October, she said: “It’s been tough on Conor and also for Indie looking for daddy and asking for him, but that is our reality for now.”

Her husband is based in Brussels at the European Defence Agency while she lives in Ireland with their two-year-old daughter Indie.

"I’d love to see more of Conor but this is where we are at right now. So we’ll keep going and keep in touch via Facetime and WhatsApp and those other social media platforms that I still use.”

She previously told the Sunday World that flying over to Brussels gets “harder” as her daughter gets older.

“It’s funny, it’s not one of those places that I was ever like, ‘I want to get to Belgium tomorrow’, but oh my god, what a fabulous country. It’s just really chilled,” she shared.

“It was nice to be able to spend time as a three, which is rare at the moment, unfortunately — but that’s just our lives and that’s work and it’s for a finite amount of time, which is a relief.

"We’ve been doing this for quite some time and it just gets harder as she gets older, I think because she’s more aware of what’s going on. She misses him and of course, he misses her — he always missed her — but I think she’s more aware of missing him now that she’s that little bit older.

“It’s nice to know that kind of over and back, to-and-fro, and not seeing each other and him and Indie not seeing each other every day will not be forever, thank God.”